Ariel Winter arrives at the “Modern Family” FYC Event on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ariel Winter shows off her new hair, May 17, 2017

(SplashNews)

Ariel Winter shares love to her sister Shanelle Gray on Mother’s Day, May 14, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter Debuts Long Bangs At Critics’ Choice Awards on December 11, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Ariel Winter twerks on Snapchat November 12, 2016. (Image Courtesy of Snapchat)

Ariel Winter covers Seventeen Magazine (Image Courtesy of Collin Stark and Jessica Stark/Seventeen)

Ariel Winter covers Seventeen Magazine (Image Courtesy of Collin Stark and Jessica Stark/Seventeen)

Ariel Winter poses for Rogue Magazine (Courtesy of Rogue Magazine)

Ariel Winter poses for Rogue Magazine (Courtesy of Rogue Magazine)

Ariel Winter poses for Rogue Magazine (Courtesy of Rogue Magazine)

Ariel Winter on Sept 7th, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

‘Modern Family’ actress Ariel Winter stops by a nail salon to get her nails done in Los Angeles, California on July 29, 2016. Ariel left her bra at home and it showed as she made her way to the car. (FameFlyNet)

Ariel Winter shows off major underboob in her graduation dress on June 19, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter looking gorgeous in this Easter Day Instagram post! (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter & Laurent

Claude Gaudette (Courtesy of Instagram)

Actress Ariel Winter arrives at the Variety And Women In Film Annual Pre-Emmy Celebration at Gracias Madre on September 18, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Ariel Winter at Disney Expo on August 15, 2015. (Image Courtesy of Disney ABC Television Group)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Glamour.com/Collin Stark and Jessica Stark)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Glamour.com/Collin Stark and Jessica Stark)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Glamour.com/Collin Stark and Jessica Stark)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter (Courtesy of Instagram)

American Pharoah #1 ridden by Victor Espinoza acknowledges the crowd after winning the 140th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 16, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

American Pharoah #1 ridden by Victor Espinoza crosses the finish line to win the 140th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 16, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

American Pharoah #1 ridden by Victor Espinoza crosses the finish line to win the 140th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 16, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Horses race prior to the 140th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 16, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Horses race prior to the 140th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 16, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

People drink in the infield prior to the 140th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 16, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Horses race prior to the 140th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 16, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Bikini Contest contestants wait backstage in the infield prior to the 140th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 16, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kentucky Derby winner American Pharoah is bathed following training for the 140th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 14, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Kentucky Derby winner American Pharoah trains on the track for the 140th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 14, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)