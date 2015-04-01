April Fools Day 2015 — Justin Bieber, Harry Styles & More Pranks

Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande (Courtesy of Twitter)

Kim Kardashian (Courtesy of NYLON)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber album leaked (Courtesy of Twitter)

Justin Bieber album leaked (Courtesy of Twitter)

Taylor Swift (Courtesy of Twitter)

Sam Smith (Courtesy of Twitter)

Google (Courtesy of Twitter)

Fast To The Future (Courtesy of Twitter)

Hulu (Courtesy of Twitter)

Bonobos (Courtesy of Twitter)

The Bachelor hot tubs (Courtesy of Twitter)

Redbox (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Instagram)

Harry Style’s motorcycle breaks down, Pacific Palisades,CA, March 12, 2014. (FameFlyNet)

Harry Styles ( Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles seen leaving Groucho Club after a night out in London, UK on November 30, 2013. Harry was seen wearing a comical elephant head costume as they left the club (FameFlyNet)

Harry Styles arriving at LAX on November 20, 2013. (Splashnews)

Harry Styles plays a round of golf at Barossa Valley Golf Club in Nuriootpa, Australia on Sept. 23, 2013. (FameFlyNet)

Harry Styles gets some food to go with a friend on September 20, 2013 in Los Angeles, California (FameFlyNet)

Harry Styles at Burberry Prorsum show held at Kensington Gardens, London on Sept. 16, 2013. (Bauer-Griffin)

Harry Styles greets fans at 5am after a night of partying outside his hotel on Aug. 27, 2013. (SplashNews)

Harry Styles (Courtesy of Fox)

Harry Styless coming out of the Soho House Hotel in NYC on July 2, 2013. (SplashNews)

Harry Styles goes to the Apple Store in New York City on June 30, 2013. (SplashNews)

Harry Styles heads into the studio for an early morning session on June 12, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (FameFlyNet)

Harry Stylesis greeted by fans as they leave their hotel in Milan, Italy on May 19, 2013. (FameFlynet)

Harry Styles takes pictures with fans while out and about in Paris, France, on April 28th 2013.(FameFlynet)

Harry Styles

(FameFlynet)

Harry Styles

(FameFlynet)

Harry Styles

(FameFlynet)

Harry Styles

(FameFlynet)

Harry Styles

(FameFlynet)

Harry Styles

(FameFlynet)