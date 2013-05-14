‘Maleficent’ (Courtesy of Disney)

From Rob Pattinson and Kristen Stewart to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, A-list couples love to collaborate professionally. Do YOU think it’s a good idea? The hottest trend in Hollywood isn’t botox, it’s actually working with your significant other. It seems all the hottest stars and their lovers produce creative things together. Click through these photos to see the biggest names in Hollywood, supported by their number one fans — their loved ones.

Ever since Cory Monteith, 30, and Lea Michele, 25, became a couple, they have been spotted showing countless signs of affection towards each other. The twosome met on the set of Glee in 2009 and decided to make their relationship official last fall. Their off-screen chemistry is just as cute as their television on-screen couple, Rachel and Finn! The two stars have confirmed their return for Season Four of Glee. With both of them coming back to the show, we can see their on-screen relationship flourish as much as their off-screen!(FameFlynet)

Long before they announced their relationship to the public, Vampire Diaries stars, Nina Dobrev, 23, and Ian Somerhalder were spotted kissing in public and traveling together. The fairly private couple met on set of their highly successful television show, The Vampire Diaries, and has since been spotted at events such as People's Choice Award and Coachella together. This duo was rumored to be co-stars in the adaptation, Fifty Shades of Grey, yet Nina showed no interest in it. Hopefully, we can see them in another project other than The Vampire Diaries!

Jay-Z, 42, and Beyonce, 30, have a long track record of collaborations including hits, 'Crazy in Love' and '03 Bonnie & Clyde' which both became hits on the charts. Although they have not worked on many projects recently, wait no longer! The dynamic couple reunited to work on Dr. Dre's 'Detox' a little over a year ago. But just recently Jay-Z devised a new deal with Live Nation to tour their venues for Beyonce. The power couple had a baby a few months ago and Jay-Z's support for a world tour has Beyonce back, fiercer than ever! Beyonce is under Jay-Z's management company, Roc Nation, where they work together on the daily. Tickets are available now all thanks to Jay-Z!

Jennifer Lopez, 42, has decided to step forth with her new beau, Casper Smart, 24. Although they have been dating for a few months, J. Lo looks happier than ever with him in her 'Dance Again' video. The two met while on tour when Casper used to be one of J.Lo's backup dancers. Now, not only is he with one of the most star-studded women in town, but also he is the supervising choreographer for her new tour. But that's not all…be sure not to miss the new couple in their own reality show airing on Oxygen Television. The show will document the couple's professional endeavors together. Do you think the show is a good idea for their relationship? Is it too soon?(Courtesy of Fox)

The princess of pop, Britney Spears, 30, is currently engaged to former manager Jason Trawick, 40. The two began dating in 2009 when they met while working together. Trawick became Brit's official co-guardian last April to handle her personal affairs excluding financial assets. What better way to share decisions with other than your own soon-to-be hubby? Trawick and Brit shared the news of their proposal via Twitter last December. The two displayed their love for each other in Brit's steaming, 'Criminal' video. They have yet to release a date for the wedding…can't wait!

The two stars of The Twilight Saga, Robert Pattinson, 26, and Kristen Stewart, 22, may reunite for another project. Kristen met Rob on the set of Twilight, where they made themselves an official couple! Want to see them again on the big screen? There might be hope! Rob may star in the upcoming film, Fifty Shades of Grey and it has been reported Kristen would love to star in the film with her current beau, if so. The role has yet to be determined, but Kristin was the inspiration for the Fifty Shades of Grey's protagonist, Anastasia Steele. It would be so cute to see the two lovebirds back!(FameFlynet)

Jessica Biel, 30, stars and will produce her upcoming film, The Devil in the Deep Blue Sea. Her hubby-to-be, Justin Timberlake, 31, supports her new project by making a musical comeback. JT heads back to the studio to serve as the music supervisor and composer for his fiancé's film soundtrack. The former ‘NSYNC band member hasn't been back to the studio since his last solo album, Future Sex/Love Sounds, in 2006. The couple has been going strong for five years and will reportedly tie the knot in the summer.

