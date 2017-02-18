A surfer walks through a flooded area on the beach, in Huntington Beach, CA on February 17, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie is pictured on May 16, 2016 wearing her engagement ring as she typically did but has since taken the ring off for a major appearance on Feb. 18, 2017 after her split with Brad

(REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie is seen not wearing a wedding band at her first major appearance since her split with Brad

(REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie makes her first official appearance since her split with Brad Pitt while in Cambodia with her children for the screening of her movie ‘First They Killed My Father’ on Feb. 18, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie makes her first official appearance since her split with Brad Pitt while in Cambodia with her children for the screening of her movie ‘First They Killed My Father’ on Feb. 18, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie makes her first official appearance since her split with Brad Pitt while in Cambodia with her children for the screening of her movie ‘First They Killed My Father’ on Feb. 18, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie makes her first official appearance since her split with Brad Pitt while in Cambodia with her children for the screening of her movie ‘First They Killed My Father’ on Feb. 18, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie makes her first official appearance since her split with Brad Pitt while in Cambodia with her children for the screening of her movie ‘First They Killed My Father’ on Feb. 18, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie makes her first official appearance since her split with Brad Pitt while in Cambodia with her children for the screening of her movie ‘First They Killed My Father’ on Feb. 18, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie makes her first official appearance since her split with Brad Pitt while in Cambodia with her children for the screening of her movie ‘First They Killed My Father’ on Feb. 18, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie makes her first official appearance since her split with Brad Pitt while in Cambodia with her children for the screening of her movie ‘First They Killed My Father’ on Feb. 18, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie makes her first official appearance since her split with Brad Pitt while in Cambodia with her children for the screening of her movie ‘First They Killed My Father’ on Feb. 18, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie makes her first official appearance since her split with Brad Pitt while in Cambodia with her children for the screening of her movie ‘First They Killed My Father’ on Feb. 18, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie makes her first official appearance since her split with Brad Pitt while in Cambodia with her children for the screening of her movie ‘First They Killed My Father’ on Feb. 18, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie makes her first official appearance since her split with Brad Pitt while in Cambodia with her children for the screening of her movie ‘First They Killed My Father’ on Feb. 18, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie makes her first official appearance since her split with Brad Pitt while in Cambodia with her children for the screening of her movie ‘First They Killed My Father’ on Feb. 18, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie makes her first official appearance since her split with Brad Pitt while in Cambodia with her children for the screening of her movie ‘First They Killed My Father’ on Feb. 18, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie, ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ (Moviestore Collection/REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie, ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ (Moviestore Collection/REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie, ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ (Moviestore Collection/REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie, ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ (Moviestore Collection/REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie, ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ (Moviestore Collection/REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie, ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ (Moviestore Collection/REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie, ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ (Moviestore Collection/REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie, ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ (Moviestore Collection/REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie, ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ (Moviestore Collection/REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie, ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ (Moviestore Collection/REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie, ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ (Moviestore Collection/REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in ‘Tomb Raider 2: The Cradle of Life.’ (Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)

Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in ‘Tomb Raider’. (Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)

Angelina Jolie in “Lara Croft:Tomb Raider” (Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)