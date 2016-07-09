Alexis Ohanian — See Photos Of Serena Williams’ Boyfriend

Venus Williams of United States of America in action on Day 4 of the 2016 US Open at Flushing Meadows, NYC, Sept. 1, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian (Courtesy of Instagram)

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian enagement announcement on Reddit (Courtesy of Reddit)

Alexis Ohanian With His Mother at

Wimbledon Tennis Tournament

in Wimbledon, London

on July 7, 2016 to support Serena Williams. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Alexis Ohanian posted this after Serena William’s NYFW show in 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Alexis Ohanian posted this with Serena Williams at Dineyland (Courtesy of Instagram)

Alexis Ohanian on July 2, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Alexis Ohanian in June 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Alexis Ohanian in May, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Alexis Ohanian

Children of Armenia Fund 11th Annual Holiday Gala, New York, USA. On December 12, 2014. (REX/Shutterstock)

Alexin Ohanian in 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Alexin Ohanian in 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Alexis Ohanian in 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Alexis Ohanian in 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Alexis Ohanian in 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Alexis Ohanian (Courtesy of Instagram)

Alexis Ohanian (Courtesy of Instagram)

Alexis Ohanian (Courtesy of Instagram)

Carbine Muguruza in Action During Day One of the 2016 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, London on June 27, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, playing in his 1st round match The Championships, Wimbledon, London on June 27, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Venus Williams in Action at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, London on the June 27, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Andy Murrey (GBR) in Action During Sunday’s practice, at the 2016 Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain. On June 26, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Camila Giorgi (ITA) in action during Sunday’s practice, at the 2016 Wimbledon Tennis Championships on June 26, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Serena Williams during practice for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain. On June 25, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Andy Murray During a Practice Session at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, London.

On June 27, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Key Nishikori in action during day one of the 2016 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, London on June 17, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Angelique Kerber (GER) during her Quarter Final match in the Aegon Classic played at the Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham on June 17, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Petra Kvitova (CZE) in action during practice, 2016 Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Practice Day, AELTC, London, Britain. (REX/Shutterstock)

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action on Day Fourteen of the 2016 French Open Tennis championship held at Roland Garros, Paris on June 4th 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Stan Wawrinka Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action during Day Thirteen of the 2016 French Open Tennis championship held at Roland Garros, Paris on June 3rd 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Kei Nishikori Playing at the French Open Tennis Tournament, Roland Garros, Paris, France on May 29, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Day Thirteen of the 2016 French Open Tennis championship held at Roland Garros, Paris on June 3rd. (REX/Shutterstock)

Serena Williams at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, California, on March 24, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)