Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Strips Down For A Sexy (And Important) Photo Shoot!

The singer leaves little to the imagination in Cosmo UK. What do YOU think of the photos?

Tatto0-laden rock singer Adam Levine is raising eyebrows for a nude photo shoot in Cosmopolitan UK — all to raise awareness of cancer!

The spread, which shows the Maroon 5 frontman nude with only the hand of his Victoria’s Secret model girlfriend Anne Vyalitsyna, 24, covering his privates, is meant to raise awareness for Everyman, a UK prostate and testicular cancer campaign.

The 31-year-old said he wasn’t afraid to strip for the shoot.

“I spend most of my life naked,” Adam said. “In fact, I often have to be told by the people around me that it’s inappropriate to be as naked as I am. But I live in California, where it’s always warm, so why not?”

We don’t know how much attention guys will pay to this add, but ladies will certainly be inspired to check out their men after seeing this hot shoot!

— William Earl