Academy Awards’ Worst Dressed: 2017 Oscars Fashion Gone Wrong

Karlie Kloss attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Leslie Mann At The 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Mirana July attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Sofia Boutella attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Teresa Palmer At The 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Cara Speller At The 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Ruth Negga At The 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Bianca Blanco At The 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Dakota Johnson At The 89th Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Janelle Monae attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Nicole Kidman at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Nicole Kidman at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Halle Berry at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Halle Berry at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Emma Stone at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Priyanka Chopra at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Priyanka Chopra at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Charlize Theron at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Charlize Theron at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Viola Davis at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Salma Hayek at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Salma Hayek at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Chrissy Teigen at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Chrissy Teigen at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jessica Biel at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Scarlett Johansson at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Scarlett Johansson at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Emma Roberts at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Emma Roberts at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Brie Larson at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Alicia Vikander at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Alicia Vikander at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Dakota Johnson at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Dakota Johnson at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Octavia Spencer at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Ruth Negga at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Ruth Negga at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Karlie Kloss at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Karlie Kloss at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kelly Ripa at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Laura Dern at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Ginnifer Goodwin at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Taraji P. Henson at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Taraji P. Henson at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Ava Duvernay at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Felicity Jones at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Felicity Jones at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Leslie Mann t at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kirsten Dunst at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Olivia Culpo at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Hailee Steinfeld at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Hailee Steinfeld at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Michelle Williams at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Michelle Williams at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Naomie Harris at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Naomie Harris at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sofia Carson at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sofia Carson at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Louise Roe at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Busy Phillips at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Janelle Monae at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Isabelle Huppert at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Isabelle Huppert at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Faye Dunaway at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Teresa Palmer at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Teresa Palmer at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Cynthia Erivo at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Auli’i Cravalho at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Eva Von Bahr at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Bianca Blanco at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)