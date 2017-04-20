Alec Monopoly at TAG Heuer event in Los Angeles on April 25, 2017

Tyga celebrates 4/20 on April 20, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Travis Scott celebrates 4/20 on April 20, 2017 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Wiz Khalifa celebrates 4/20 on April 20, 2017 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Lala Kent celebrates 4/20 on April 20, 2017 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Kevin Smith celebrates 4/20 on April 20, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ellen celebrates 4/20 on April 20, 2017 (Courtesy of FOX)

Andy Cohen celebrates 4/20 with Anderson Cooper on April 20, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Gabby Sidibe celebrates 4/20 on April 20, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Lamar Odom was arrested for a DUI in 2013. He was driving a white Mercedes SUV when he was pulled over in San Fernando Valley, California, then arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol after police noticed he was driving too slow. To make matters worse, Lamar allegedly ignored the police tailing him for three full exits on the highway before pulling over. He was released within a few hours. (FameFlyNet)

On April 11, 2017, Tyga was arrested by LAPD for driving without license plates while leaving Avenue nightclub.

Tyga was taken down to the station on suspicion of DUI, but released within 90 minutes after receiving a traffic ticket for not having a drivers license or insurance. (FameFlyNet)

In November 2016,

Kanye West had to be handcuffed inside an ambulance when he was taken to the UCLA medical center for a psychiatric evaluation. The incident occurred after it was reported to police that Kanye was “acting erratically”, which many later referred to as him having a breakdown. (FameFlyNet)

Long before Kardashian fame, Scott Disick was an 18 year old New Yorker with a mugshot. The teen was arrested just 10 miles from his home of Eastport, New York for driving under the influence. He was held overnight, then later pled guilty to a non-criminal DUI charge. (SplashNews)

In August 2016,

a warrant was issued for Tyga’s arrest after he failed to appear at a court hearing regarding $480,000 in back rent.

Tyga was on vacation out of the country with Kylie Jenner at the time,

but the situation was settled when her mom,

Kris Jenner,

allegedly paid the back rent and damages for him.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Few people will forget when Lamar Odom was hospitalized in October 2015 after being found unconscious inside the Love Ranch in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lamar’s life laid in limbo from an alleged drug overdose, but he made a miraculous recovery and was released from hospital care in January 2016.

(FameFlyNet)

Ray J was arrested in August 2014 for trespassing, vandalism and battery after an incident at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

It all went down after Ray J allegedly grabbed a woman’s butt at the bar inside the hotel, which led to Ray J allegedly resisting arrest and using his feet to smash the window of a cop car. (FameFlyNet)

Yes, even Kanye West has been arrested. The Yeezy designer was handcuffed after getting into it with a photographer at LAX airport. He allegedly ripped the camera from the man’s hands and thew it on the ground to smash it, which got him booked for felony vandalism.

(SplashNews)

Tyga was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada in January 2012. He was pulled over for a routine traffic stop when police found an active warrant for his arrest, all thanks to four previous traffic violations.(SplashNews)