2017 Super Bowl Highlights — See The Best Moments From The Big Game

“LIFE” Trailer (Image Courtesy of Sony)

Tom Brady hugs his family after big Patriots win at Super Bowl 51, Februray 5, 2017. (REX/Shutterstock)

Tom Brady receives 4th MVP and 5th Super Bowl Ring at Super Bowl 51, February 5, 2017. (REX/Shutterstock)

Lady Gaga Halftime show Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga Halftime show Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga Halftime show Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Patriots Celebrate Win & Tom Brady Wins MVP at Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Patriots Celebrate Win & Tom Brady Wins MVP at Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Patriots Celebrate Win & Tom Brady Wins MVP at Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Patriots Celebrate Win at Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Patriots Celebrate Win & Tom Brady Wins MVP at Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Patriots Celebrate Win at Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Patriots Celebrate Win at Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Patriots Celebrate Win at Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Patriots Celebrate Win at Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Patriots Celebrate Win at Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Patriots Celebrate Win at Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Patriots Celebrate Win at Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Patriots Celebrate Win at Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Patriots Celebrate Win at Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Matt Ryan at Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Matt Ryan at Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Tom BradySuper Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga Halftime show Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga At Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga At Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga Halftime show Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga Halftime show Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga Halftime show Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga Halftime show Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga Halftime show Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga Halftime show Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga Halftime show Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga Halftime show Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Lady Gaga Halftime show Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photo)

Lady Gaga Halftime show Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photo)

Lady Gaga Halftime show Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photo)

Falcons Touchdown Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Falcons Touchdown Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Patriots Coach Belichick Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Bill Belichick at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Luke Bryan at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photok)

Luke Bryan at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photok)

Luke Bryan at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photok)

Skylar Sisters at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photo)

George & Barbara Bush at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photo)

George & Barbara Bush at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photo)

Rob Riggle at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photo)

George & Barbara Bush At The Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

George & Barbara Bush at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photo)

Falcons at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photo)

at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photo)

Patriots at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Hall Of Fame at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photo

Falcons at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Mark Wahlberg at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Alex Rodriguez at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Harry Connick Jr. & Usher at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Robert Kraft, owner of the Patriots at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Tom Brady at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Falcons at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Chris Long at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Matt Ryan at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Yao Ming at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photo)

Mark Wahlberg at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photo)

Lil John at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photo)

Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photo)

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (AP Photo)

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Luke Bryan at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Luke Bryan and his dad at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Kenny Chesney & his dad at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Luke Bryan hangs out with HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Donald Trump Jr. & Family, Super Bowl 51 Feb. 05, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Gisele Bundchen and family attend Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s daughter Vivian looks onto the field at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Lady Gaga backstage at her Super Bowl 51 Halftime performance. (Courtesy of Twitter)

Monica Brown

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Selena Gomez & Family, Super Bowl 51 Feb. 05, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Snapchat)

Joe Jonas at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Elton John at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s wedding pic! Swoon! (Courtesy of Instagram)

Gisele Bundchen has a toddler and a step-child with her husband, Tom Brady.

Adriana Lima (REX/Shutterstock)

Julian Edelman & Adriana Lima

Grace Allen & Ricardo Allen (Courtesy of Instagram)

Grace Allen & Ricardo Allen (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ahkeilah Leila YasMeen Murib & Tevin Coleman (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ashley Nicole & Phillip Wheeler (Courtesy of Instagram)

Marissa Van Noy & Kyle Van Noy (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Hardy’s girlfriend (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Hardy’s girlfriend (Courtesy of Instagram)

Emily Stratton & Ryan Allen (Courtesy of Instagram)

Emily Stratton & Ryan Allen (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kristen Louelle, Tyler Gaffney's girlfriend.(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kristen Louelle & Tyler Gaffney (Courtesy of Instagram)

Morgan Skriba & Jalen Collins (Courtesy of Instagram)

Morgan Skriba, Jalen Collins’ girlfriend. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kirstin DiMarco & Patrick DiMarco (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kirstin DiMarco & Patrick DiMarco (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ahkeilah Leila YasMeen Murib & Tevin Coleman (Courtesy of Instagram)