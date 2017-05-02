2017 Met Ball’s Trains Trend — Dramatic, Sweeping Looks On The Red Carpet

Nicky Minaj and Halle Berry at the 2017 Met Gala (Courtesy of Instagram)

Blake Lively attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Gigi Hadid in Tommy Hilfiger, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Chrissy Teigen attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jlo attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jlo in Valentino, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Selena Gomez attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Nicki Minaj attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

La La Anthony attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Madonna attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Katy Perry in Maison Margiela, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Lily Aldridge in Ralph Lauren, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jessica Chastain attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Zendaya in Dolce & Gabbana attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Zoe Kravitz attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Zoe Kravitz attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Emma Roberts in Diane von Furstenberg, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Daisy Ridley attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Ruby Rose in Burberry, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Elle Fanning attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Katie Holmes in Zac Posen, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Katie Holmes in Zac Posen, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Serena Williams in Versace attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Behati Prinsloo attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Halle Berry attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Laura Osnes in Christian Siriano, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on

Haley Bennett attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Nicki Minaj attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kim Kardashian attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Gigi Hadid attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Chrissy Teigen attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Bella Hadid

attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jennifer Lopez attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kylie Jenner attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The

Kerry Washington attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Rihanna attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Selena Gomez attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Gisele Bundchen attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Priyanka Chopra attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The

Anna Wintour attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The

Diane von Furstenberg attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Rose Byrne attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Zoe Kravitz attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Stella Maxwell attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Katy Perry attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sofia Richie attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Megyn Kelly attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Reese Witherspoonn attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Karlie Kloss

attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Madonna

attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Candice Swnapoel attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sistine Stallone attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Cara Delevinge attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Lily Rose Depp attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Halle Berry attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Rita Ora attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Ruth Negga attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Mary J Blige attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Lupita Nyong’o attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Bee Shaffer attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The

Joan Smalls attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Paris Jackson attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Emily Ratajkowski attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The

Amy Schumer attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Zendaya attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Behati Prinsloo attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Ruby Rose attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jessica Chastain attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Ashley Graham attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Zoe Kravitz attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Hudson attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Helen Lasichanh attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Janelle Monae attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jourdan Dunn attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Zoey Deutch attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Carly Steel attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Allison Williams attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The

Elle Fanning attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Adriana Limaattends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Celine Dion attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Alexa Chung attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The

Miranda Kerr attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Lina Dunham attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Dee Hilfiger attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Katie Holmes attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The

Lily Aldridge attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Claire Danes attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Emma Roberts attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The

Kate Bosworth attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Lilly Collins attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Lisa Love attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sylvana Ward Durrett attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sarah Paulson attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Dakota Johnson attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Julianne Moore attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Elizabeth Banks attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Laura Dern attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Riley Keough attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Aymeline Valade attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Karen Elson attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Keltie Knight attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Mandy moore attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Fabiola Beracasa Beckman attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Felicity Jones attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Michelle Minoghan attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Nancy Chilton attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sofia Coppola attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Zoey Deutch attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Brie Larson attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Maggie Gyllanhaal attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Courtney Love attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)