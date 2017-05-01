2017 Met Ball’s Best Dressed — See The Gala’s Most Glam Get-Ups

Sofia De Betak attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on

Kim Kardashian in Vivienne Westwood, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Selena Gomez in Coach, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kylie Jenner in Versace, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Blake Lively in Atelier Versace, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Gigi Hadid in Tommy Hilfiger, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Bella Hadid attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

(REX/Shutterstock)

Hailey Baldwin in Carolina Herrera, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner in La Perla, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jennifer Lopez in Valentino, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Chrissy Teigen attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Rihanna attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Gisele Bundchen in Stella McCartney, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Lupita Nyong’o in Prada, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Ruby Rose in Burberry, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Miranda Kerr attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Hudson attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Zendaya in Dolce & Gabbana attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Elle Fanning attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Mary J. Blige in La Perla, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Ashley Graham in H&M attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Solange Knowles attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Mandy Moore in Michael Kors attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Paris Jackson attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Stella Maxwell attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kerry Washington in Michael Kors attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Emma Roberts in Diane von Furstenberg, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Dakota Johnson in Gucci, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Halle Berry attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sophie Turner attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Lena Dunham attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jessica Chastain in Prada, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Julianne Moore in Chopard jewelry, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Katie Holmes in Zac Posen, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Serena Williams in Versace attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Katy Perry in Maison Margiela, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Allison Williams in Diane Von Furstenberg,

attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Keri Russell attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

(REX/Shutterstock)

Candace Swanepoel in Topshop, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Emily Ratajowski in Marc Jacobs, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Behati Prinsloo in Topshop, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Adriana Lima in Alberta Ferretti, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Rose Byrne in Ralph Lauren, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Emmy Rossum in Carolina Herrera attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Amy Schumer attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Daisy Ridley in Oscar De La Renta, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Joan Smalls attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Leslie Mann attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Naomi Watts attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Laura Dern in Gabriela Hearst, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Taylor Hill attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

La La Anthony in Thai Nguyen Atelier, shows off her dress ahead of the Met Gala on May 1, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Brie Larson in Chanel, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sistine Stallone attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Karlie Kloss in Carolina Herrera, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sarah Paulson attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Doutzen attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Gwynth Paltrow in Calvin Klein, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Mindy Kaling attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Reese Witherspoon

attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Celine Dion attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Rita Ora attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Courtney Love in Marc Jacobs, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Alexa Chung in Diane von Furstenberg, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Bosworth in Tory Burch, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Frances Bean Cobain in Marc Jacobs, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Salma Hayek in Balnciaga, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Katie Lee attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on

Laura Osnes in Christian Siriano, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on

Lily James in Burberry, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

(REX/Shutterstock)

Natasha Poly attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sylvana Ward Durrett attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Anna Wintour in Chanel attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Sofia Richie attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jennifer Lopez & ARod attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady attend the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Hudson attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Lala Kennedy attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Lupita attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Adriana Lima attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on

Jaden Smith attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Cara Delevingne attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Madonna attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jordyn Dunn attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Mirana Kerr attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Taylor Hill attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Claire Danes attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Lily Collins attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on

Kate Bosworth attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Ruth Negga attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Megyn Kelly attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on

Rose Byrnes attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Alexa Chung attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Lily James in Burberry, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Hailee Steinfeld attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Sean Combs attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Behati Prinsloo attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Lily Aldridge attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Lisa Love attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Carly Steel attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Keltie Knight attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Brad Goreski attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Laura Osnes in Christian Siriano, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on

Katie Lee attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on

Sofia De Betak attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on

Ashley & Mary Kate Olsen attend the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Paris Jackson attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Zoe Kravitz attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Sylvana Ward Durrett attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Nick Jonas attends The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA – May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Zendaya in Dolce & Gabbana attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Julianne Moore in Chopard jewelry, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Diplo attends The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA – May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Eddie Redmayne & Hanna Redmayne attends The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA – May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jeremy Scott & Madonna attends The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA – May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Natasha Poly attends The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA – May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Rita Ora attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

The Weeknd attends The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA – May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Rami Malek attends The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA – May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

James Corden & Julia Corden attends The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA – May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Nicki Minaj attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Natasha Poly attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Jaden Smith attends The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA – May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Halle Berry attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Joe Jonas attends The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA – May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)