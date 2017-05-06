Horses walk the track ahead of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Katie Couric seen at G.H. Mumm Champagne on the Red Carpet at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, KY

(AP Images)

Justin Hartley & his fiance Crishell Stause attend the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, KY on May 6, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Megyn Kelly shows off her chic fashion ahead of the Kentucky Derby

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Harry Connick Jr. & His Wife ahead of the Kentucky Derby

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright seen at G.H. Mumm Champagne on the Red Carpet at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, KY

(AP Images)

Maren Morris & Kacey Musgraves have fun during the Barnstable Brown Gala on May 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Karolina Witkowska ahead of the Kentucky Derby

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix seen at G.H. Mumm Champagne on the Red Carpet at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, KY

(AP Images)

Katie Couric ahead of the Kentucky Derby

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Hartley & his fiance Crishell Stause attend the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, KY on May 6, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Karolina Witkowska ahead of the Kentucky Derby

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Krista Rosenberg wins the Longines Kentucky Oaks Day Fashion Contest ahead of the Kentucky Derby

(AP Images)

Guests show off their creative hats during the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, KY

(REX/Shutterstock)

Guests show off their creative hats during the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, KY

(REX/Shutterstock)

Guests show off their creative hats during the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, KY

(AP Images)

Guests show off their creative hats during the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, KY

(AP Images)

Guests show off their creative hats during the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, KY

(AP Images)

Guests show off their creative hats during the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, KY

(AP Images)

Guests show off their creative hats during the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, KY

(AP Images)

Guests show off their creative hats during the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, KY

(REX/Shutterstock)

Tom Brady attends the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, KY on May 6, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Megyn Kelly attends the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, KY on May 6, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Katie Couric attends the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, KY on May 6, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Karolina Witkowska attends the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, KY on May 6, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, KY on May 6, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Harry Connick Jr . and his wife attend the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, KY on May 6, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

David Ortiz (Courtesy of Instagram)

Carson Kressley (Courtesy of Instagram)

Brian McKnight (Courtesy of Instagram)

Tom Brady & David Ortiz attend the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, KY on May 6, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariana Madix (Courtesy of Instagram)

Aaron Rodgers (Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Hartey (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kacey Musgraves & Ruston Kelly attend the Barnstable Brown Gala on May 5, 2017 ahead of the Kentucky Derby

(AP Images)

Maren Morris attends the Barnstable Brown Gala on May 5, 2017 ahead of the Kentucky Derby

(AP Images)

Maren Morris & Kacey Musgraves have fun during the Barnstable Brown Gala on May 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Tom Brady and his friends turn out for the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Tom Brady at the Kentucky Derby (May 5th, 2017)

Aaron Rodgers attends the Barnstable Brown Gala on May 5, 2017 ahead of the Kentucky Derby

(AP Images)

Tom Brady attends the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, KY on May 6, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Tracy Morgan & Megan Wollover attend the Barnstable Brown Gala on May 5, 2017 ahead of the Kentucky Derby

(AP Images)

Giada De Laurentiis attends the Barnstable Brown Gala on May 5, 2017 ahead of the Kentucky Derby

(AP Images)

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright attend the Barnstable Brown Gala on May 5, 2017 ahead of the Kentucky Derby

(AP Images)

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix attend the Barnstable Brown Gala on May 5, 2017 ahead of the Kentucky Derby

(AP Images)

Aaron Rodgers attends the Barnstable Brown Gala on May 5, 2017 ahead of the Kentucky Derby

(AP Images)