Woody Johnson (REX/Shutterstock)

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive at a pre-Inaugural “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Jan. 19, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive at a pre-Inaugural “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Jan. 19, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President-elect Donald Trump points out in the crowd as he arrives with his wife Melania Trump at a pre-Inaugural “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, . Watching is daughter Ivanka Trump on Jan. 19, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive at a pre-Inaugural “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Jan. 19, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive at a pre-Inaugural “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Jan. 19, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President-elect Donald Trump salutes as he arrives with his wife Melania Trump at a pre-Inaugural “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, . Watching is daughter Ivanka, second from left on Jan. 19, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President-elect Donald Trump salutes as he arrives with his wife Melania Trump at a pre-Inaugural “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, . Watching is daughter Ivanka, second from left on Jan. 19, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President-elect Donald Trump greets singer Lee Greenwood, right, after he performed at a pre-Inaugural “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Jan. 19, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President-elect Donald Trump claps as he listens to music at a pre-Inaugural “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Jan. 19, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President-elect Donald Trump looks out at the crowd as he attends the pre-Inaugural “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington On Jan. 19, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President-elect Mike Pence places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., ahead of Friday’s presidential inauguration

Trump, Arlington, USA on Jan. 19. 2017 Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

(Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock)

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President-elect Mike Pence places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., ahead of Friday’s presidential inauguration

Trump, Arlington, USA on Jan. 19. 2017 Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

(Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock)

Donald Trump speaks to Republican leaders, Trump International Hotel, Washington DC, USA on Jan. 19, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Donald Trump speaks to Republican leaders, Trump International Hotel, Washington DC, USA on Jan. 19, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Donald Trump speaks to Republican leaders, Trump International Hotel, Washington DC, USA on Jan. 19, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and First Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive Joint Base Andrews in Marylandthe day before his swearing in as 45th President of The United States on Jan. 19, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and First Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive Joint Base Andrews in Marylandthe day before his swearing in as 45th President of The United States on Jan. 19, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and First Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive Joint Base Andrews in Marylandthe day before his swearing in as 45th President of The United States on Jan. 19, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and First Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive Joint Base Andrews in Marylandthe day before his swearing in as 45th President of The United States on Jan. 19, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and First Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive Joint Base Andrews in Marylandthe day before his swearing in as 45th President of The United States on Jan. 19, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Michelle Obama before President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on February 12, 2013 at the Capitol in Washington. (Getty)

Michelle Obama arrives for The Inaugural Ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on January 21, 2013 (Getty).

Michelle Obama attend the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center on January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Getty)

Michelle Obama arrives to meet with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at a reception at Buckingham Palace on April 1, 2009 in London, England (Getty)

Michelle Obama applauds during a visit to Ciudad Mujer Center in San Salvador March 22, 2011 (Landov).

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama step off Air Force One as they arrive at Stansted Airport near London, March 31, 2009 (Landov).

A model walks the runway at the Jason Wu fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2011 in New York.

A model walks the runway at the Jason Wu fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2011 in New York.

A model walks the runway at the Jason Wu fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2011 in New York.

Jason Wu spring 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at St. John’s Center Studios on September 7, 2012 in New York City (Imaxtree)

Jason Wu spring 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at St. John’s Center Studios on September 7, 2012 in New York City (Imaxtree)

Jason Wu spring 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at St. John’s Center Studios on September 7, 2012 in New York City (Imaxtree)

Jason Wu spring 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at St. John’s Center Studios on September 7, 2012 in New York City (Imaxtree)