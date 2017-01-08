Golden Globes 2017: See The Hottest Men’s Fashion On The Red Carpet

John Fincher & Parvati Shallow (Courtesy of Instagram)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Chris Pine at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Ryan Gosling at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Chris Hemsworth 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Anna Elisabeth Eberstein and Hugh Grant 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Benjamin Millepeid and Natalie Portman at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals on January 8, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Amy Adams, Darren Le Gallo and Jeremy Renner at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Mandatory Credit: Photo by BEI/Shutterstock (7734784eb)

Joel Edgerton

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017

Brad Goreski at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Dax Sheperd at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Riz Ahmed at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Lakeith Stanfield attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Andrea Iervolino at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, January 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Andrea Iervolino at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, January 8, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jon Falcone and Debbie Matenopoulos at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Josh Henderson at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Josh Henderson at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Christine Teigen and John Legend

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

John Travolta and Kelly Preston

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Malcolm McDowell and Bernadette Peters

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Christian Slater and Brittany Lopez

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Nancy Juvonen and Jimmy Fallon

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Executive Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Anna Elisabet Eberstein and Hugh Grant

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Christine Evangelista and Josh Henderson

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jon Falcone and Debbie Matenopoulos

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017

Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 08 Jan 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)