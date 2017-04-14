Coachella 2017 Best Style — SEE PICS

Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods at Coachella on April 15, 2017. (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Emily Ratajkowski

& Kiernan Shipka attend the PopSugar kickoff party at the Avalon Hotel during Coachella on April 15, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Nick Jonas at Coachella 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner at Coachella on April 15, 2017. (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Kylie Jenner shows off her purple hair for Coachella

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner at Coachella 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Victoria Justice, Sara Shahidi & Peyton List attend POPSUGAR’s CFDA Brunch at Coachella on April 15, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Victoria Justice attends POPSUGAR’s CFDA Brunch at Coachella on April 15, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Peyton List attends POPSUGAR’s CFDA Brunch at Coachella on April 15, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Olivia Culpo attends POPSUGAR’s CFDA Brunch at Coachella on April 15, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Olivia Culpo attends POPSUGAR’s CFDA Brunch at Coachella on April 15, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Emma Robertrs attends POPSUGAR’s CFDA Brunch at Coachella on April 15, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kiernan Shipka attends POPSUGAR’s CFDA Brunch at Coachella on April 15, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kiernan Shipka attends the PopSugar kickoff party at the Avalon Hotel during Coachella on April 15, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Emily Ratajkowski attends the PopSugar kickoff party at the Avalon Hotel during Coachella on April 15, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Ashley Greene attends POPSUGAR’s CFDA Brunch at Coachella on April 15, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Aja Naomi King attends POPSUGAR’s CFDA Brunch at Coachella on April 15, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kylie Jenner arrives at Coachella on April 14, 2017. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner arrives at Coachella on April 14, 2017. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner gets ready for Coachella

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Olivia Culpo looks stunning in white at the House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Brunch presented by Tequila Avión

(Sam Deitch/BFA.com)

Vanessa Hudgens and a friend on their way to Coachella

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Stella & Vanessa Hudgens attend the boohoo.com Presents ‘Desert Oasis’ Event at Coachella on April 14, 2017

Vanessa Grimaldi & Nick Viall attend the boohoo.com Presents ‘Desert Oasis’ Event at Coachella on April 14, 2017

Romee Strijd, Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver, Martha Hunt attend the Victoria Secrets ‘Angel Oasis’ at Coachella on April 14, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Victoria Secrets ‘Angel Oasis’ at Coachella on April 14, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Romee Strijd attends the Victoria Secrets ‘Angel Oasis’ at Coachella on April 14, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Martha Hunt attends the Victoria Secrets ‘Angel Oasis’ at Coachella on April 14, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jasmine Tookes attends the Victoria Secrets ‘Angel Oasis’ at Coachella on April 14, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Victoria Secrets ‘Angel Oasis’ at Coachella on April 14, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Josephine Skriver attends the Victoria Secrets ‘Angel Oasis’ at Coachella on April 14, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jasmine Tookes attends the Victoria Secrets ‘Angel Oasis’ at Coachella on April 14, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Victoria Secrets ‘Angel Oasis’ at Coachella on April 14, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Alessandra Ambrosio at Coachella on April 14, 2017

(AP Images)

Olivia Culpo attends the The Blonde Salad x Revolve Pool Party at Coachella on April 14, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sara Sampaio attends the REVOLVE Dinner at hotelREVOLVE with Tequila Avión

(Sam Deitch/BFA.com)

Jordyn Woods at the Galore x Grindr Pool Party at Coachella on Aoril 14, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Nicole Richie hosts House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Brunch presented by Tequila Avión custom crafted cocktails

(Sam Deitch/BFA.com)

Madison Beer ready for Coachella, April 17, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Madison Beer ready for Coachella, April 17, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter at Coachella on April 14, 2017

(FameFlynet)

Brooklyn Beckham attends the House of Harlow 1960 Revolve Brunch at Coachella on April 14, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Christina Milian attends the PrettyLittleThing x Paper Magazine party at Coachella on April 14, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Shay Mitchell poses topless in the pool before heading to Coachella, April 14, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi enjoy Coachella

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden at Coachella on April 14, 2017

(FameFlynet)

Ashley Graham lounges by the pool at Coachella on April 14, 2017. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Nicole Richie attends the House of Harlow 1960 Revolve Brunch at Coachella on April 14, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Dove Cameron at Coachella with friends

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Alessandra Ambrosio

REVOLVE + ale by Alessandra – Hot Nights In The Desert, Hotel REVOLVE, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, USA – 13 Apr 2017

Katy Perry at Coachella, April 14, 2017. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at Coachella on April 14, 2017. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Alli Simpson attends the PrettyLittleThing x Paper Magazine party at Coachella on April 14, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Hailee Steinfeld attends the Nylon Midnight Garden Party at Coachella on April 14, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at Coachella on April 14, 2017. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jourdan Dunn attends the Nylon Midnight Garden Party at Coachella on April 14, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner at Coachella in 2015 (FameFlyNet)

Alessandra Ambrosio at Coachella in 2016 (SplashNews)

Gigi Hadid at Coachella in 2015 (FameFlyNet)

Vanessa Hudgens at Coachella in 2014 (FameFlyNet)

Solange Knowles at Coachella in 2013 (FameFlyNet)

Emily Ratajowski at Coachella in 2016 (SplashNews)

Beyonce at Coachella in 2015 (Courtesy of Beyonce/Tumblr)

Paris Hilton at Coachella in 2015 (FameFlyNet)

Kate Bosworth at Coachella in 2015 (FameFlyNet)

Kylie Jenner at Coachella in 2015 (FameFlyNet)

Kendall Jenner at Coachella in 2016 (FameFlyNet)

Stella Maxwell at Coachella in 2016 (FameFlyNet)

Alessandra Ambrosio at Coachella in 2016 (SplashNews)

Romee Strijd & Jasmine Tooks at Coachella in 2016 (SplashNews)

Paris Hilton at Coachella in 2015 (SplashNews)

Vanessa Hudgens at Coachella in 2013 (SplashNews)

Alessandra Ambrosio & Ana Beatriz at Coachella in 2013 (SplashNews)

Katy Perry at Coachella in 2016 (SplashNews)

Emily Ratajkowski at Coachell ain 2016 (SplashNews)

Emily Ratajkowski at Coachella in 2016 (SplashNews)

Olivia Culpo at Coachella in 2016 (SplashNews)

Kylie & Kendall Jenner at Coachella in 2014 (FameFlyNet)

Vanessa Hudgens at Coachella in 2014 (FameFlyNet)

Taylor Hill at Coachella in 2016 (FameFlyNet)

Ruby Rose at Coachella in 2016 (FameFlyNet)

Solange Knowles at Coachella in 2013 (FameFlyNet)

Kate Bosworth at Coachella in 2014 (SplashNews)

Jamie Chung at Coachella in 2016 (SplashNews)

Kylie & Kendall Jenner at Coachella in 2014 (FameFlyNet)

Zoe Kravitz at Coachella in 2014 (SplashNews)

Kate Bosworth at Coachella in 2011 (SplashNews)