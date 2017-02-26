2017 Academy Awards Red Carpet Photos — Emma Stone & More

Brie Larson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Emma Stone attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Andrew Garfield attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Brie Larson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Ryan Gosling attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Chrissy Teigen, in Zuhair Murad, attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Taraji P. Henson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jessia Biel & Justin Timberlake attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Mahershala Ali attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jamie Dornan & Amelia Warner attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Priyanka Chopra attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

John Legend attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Viola Davis attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Nicole Kidman attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Casey Affleck attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Chris Evans attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Halle Berry attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Salma Hayek attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Denzel & Paulette Washington attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Dev Patel attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Alicia Vikander attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Naomie Harris attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Felicity Jones attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Scarlett Johansson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Damien Chazelle & Olivia Hamilton attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Dakota Johnson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Matt Damon & Luciana Barroso attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Karlie Kloss attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Dwayne Johnson & Lauren Hashian attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Emma Roberts attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Lucas Hedges attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Charlize Theron attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jerry O’Connell attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Viggo Moretensen attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Janelle Monae attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Ruth Negga attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Terrence Howard & Miranda Pak attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jeremy Renner attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Isabelle Huppert attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Sofia Carson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Octavia Spencer attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Sunny Pawar attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Auli’i Cravalho attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Michelle Williams attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Laura Dern attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Leslie Mann attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Tarell Alvin McCraney attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Gael Garcia Bernal attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Sofia Boutella attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Michael J Fox attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Janelle Monae attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Cynthia Erivo attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kirsten Dunst attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Pharrell Williams attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Glen Powell attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Ginnifer Goodwin attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Sting & Trudie Styler attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Vince Vaughn & Kyla Weber attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Giuliana Rancic attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Louise Roe attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Paul Feig attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Michael Strahan attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Teresa Palmer attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Bianca Blanco attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Miranda July attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

David & Jessica Oyelowo attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Olivia Culpo attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jackie Chan attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Barry Jenkins attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Javier Bardem attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Seth Rogan & Lauren Miller attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Aldis Hodge attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Mel Gibson & Rosalind Ross attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Lin-Maule & Luz Towns Miranda attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jessica Biel sneaks in a workout before the Oscars on February 26, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Amy Schumer jokes about deciding what to wear for the Oscars on February 26, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Timberlake rehearses before the Oscars on February 26, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Twitter)

Chrissy Teigen getting ready for the Oscars on February 26, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Snapchat)

Octavia Spencer sneaks in a bubble bath before the Oscars on February 26, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Taraji P Henson relaxes with a bubble bath before the Oscars on February 26, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Taraji P Henson shows off her champagne before the Oscars on February 26, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Samuel L Jackson shows some behind the scenes footage before the Oscars on February 26, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Justin Timberlake rehearses before the Oscars on February 26, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Twitter)