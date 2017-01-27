Valentine’s Day Gift Guide — 20 Gorgeous Ideas To Shop Now For Your Best Girl

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be dreaded — even if you aren’t IN LOVE, you can still pamper yourself, your fam and your BFFs. Shop our fav beauty gifts for women below!
I love love, so I love Valentine’s Day! It’s not just about having a boyfriend or husband, it’s about taking some time for yourself, your friends, your family — maybe even your pet! Just feel some love from someone, somewhere! :) Valentine’s Day beauty products tend to have gorgeous packaging, and will help those you love be pampered and relaxed. Shop some of my favorites below!
Some of the products below contain affiliate links. If you buy one of our picks, HollywoodLife.com may get a small commission.
1
No matter what lipstick you choose, give your lips a plumping boost first with this at-home treatment that's made with all-natural ingredients.
2
Infused with real rose petals for a festive touch to your Valentine's Day skincare, you can keep this vitamin-rich oil as part of your daily routine.
3
British beauty blogger Zoella has finally brought her own product line to the US, and while it's full of adorable goodies (check out the soap pop and sugar scrub!), this solid floral fragrance is perfect to throw in your bag on Valentine's Day.
4
If your Valentine's Day is going to be spent making YOU feel loved, try relaxing in this gorgeous-smelling bath foam. And put down your phone while in the tub!
5
Set the mood with a massage on your partner using this massage oil that absorbs slowly and smells amazing. It's also vegan and free from paraffin, preservatives and silicone oils!
6
Forget a little black dress and amp up the sex appeal with a little red dress!
7
This product is described as a "100% natural aromatic blend of ten of the world's most potent aphrodisiac essential oils to stimulate the senses, heighten sensuality and immediately inspire an inner sense of beauty and confidence." Works on all skin types!
8
This gorgeous kit contains an eyelash curler and tweezer in a gorgeous case, perfect for a sexy, romantic getaway.
9
So you can glow, even in the dead of winter!
10
This limited edition scent is playful, fun and flirty with notes of Strawberry, Violet Leaves, Jasmine, and White Woods.
11
The perfect matte red lip for the ultimate date night.
12
Combine naughty and nice with this gift set that comes in a pink sparkly bag adorned with Kat Von D and Jerrod Blandino’s cat and dog!
13
I'm obsessed with all of Charlotte's products. These mini lipsticks are perfect for trying out the brand -- plus, you get three colors for almost the same price as one full size lipstick!
14
This stunning, rose-scented shower gel is made with luxury oils and reduces stress while hydrating skin.
15
I love these leather hair bows that give your hairstyle a romantic and girly feel.
16
Who doesn't love rose champagne? This gorgeous box allows you to record a personalized voice message to be delivered alongside your Veuve Clicquot! Available at wine and liquor stores nationwide.
17
Dave Matthews' music has put many a couple in the mood, and now his delicous wine can do the same!
18
If you're boycotting men his holiday, pick up this cute gift box for your BFF. If you aren't, UNBOUND also has super sexy boxes for couples :)
19
This new tint-in-oil gloss is super shiny and comfortable and will draw in a kiss! It's not greasy or sticky, but super pigmented and easy to apply!
20
This gorgeous body cream will make skin silky smooth for lots of touching!