Valentine’s Day Gift Guide — 20 Gorgeous Ideas To Shop Now For Your Best Girl

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be dreaded — even if you aren’t IN LOVE, you can still pamper yourself, your fam and your BFFs. Shop our fav beauty gifts for women below!

I love love, so I love Valentine’s Day! It’s not just about having a boyfriend or husband, it’s about taking some time for yourself, your friends, your family — maybe even your pet! Just feel some love from someone, somewhere! :) Valentine’s Day beauty products tend to have gorgeous packaging, and will help those you love be pampered and relaxed. Shop some of my favorites below!

Some of the products below contain affiliate links. If you buy one of our picks, HollywoodLife.com may get a small commission.

1 Violent Lips InstaPlumper No matter what lipstick you choose, give your lips a plumping boost first with this at-home treatment that's made with all-natural ingredients. Shop Now $18

2 Korres Wild Rose Vitamin C Active Brightening Oil Infused with real rose petals for a festive touch to your Valentine's Day skincare, you can keep this vitamin-rich oil as part of your daily routine. Shop Now $54

3 Zoella Beauty Blissful Mistful Solid Fragrance British beauty blogger Zoella has finally brought her own product line to the US, and while it's full of adorable goodies (check out the soap pop and sugar scrub!), this solid floral fragrance is perfect to throw in your bag on Valentine's Day. Shop Now $8.50

4 THE RITUAL OF SAKURA BATH FOAM If your Valentine's Day is going to be spent making YOU feel loved, try relaxing in this gorgeous-smelling bath foam. And put down your phone while in the tub! Shop Now $19

5 Kneipp Almond Blossom Massage Oil - “Soft Skin” Set the mood with a massage on your partner using this massage oil that absorbs slowly and smells amazing. It's also vegan and free from paraffin, preservatives and silicone oils! Shop Now $23

7 Tata Harper Love Potion This product is described as a "100% natural aromatic blend of ten of the world's most potent aphrodisiac essential oils to stimulate the senses, heighten sensuality and immediately inspire an inner sense of beauty and confidence." Works on all skin types! Shop Now $42

13 Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Mini Lipstick Trio (Limited Edition) I'm obsessed with all of Charlotte's products. These mini lipsticks are perfect for trying out the brand -- plus, you get three colors for almost the same price as one full size lipstick! Shop Now $39

16 Veuve Clicquot Clicq’ Call Who doesn't love rose champagne? This gorgeous box allows you to record a personalized voice message to be delivered alongside your Veuve Clicquot! Available at wine and liquor stores nationwide. Shop Now $69

18 UNBOUND Ovaries Before Brovaries Box If you're boycotting men his holiday, pick up this cute gift box for your BFF. If you aren't, UNBOUND also has super sexy boxes for couples :) Shop Now $28