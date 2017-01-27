Click to Skip Ad
Valentine’s Day Gift Guide — 20 Gorgeous Ideas To Shop Now For Your Best Girl

Fri, January 27, 2017 4:54pm EST by 1 Comment
Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be dreaded — even if you aren’t IN LOVE, you can still pamper yourself, your fam and your BFFs. Shop our fav beauty gifts for women below!

I love love, so I love Valentine’s Day! It’s not just about having a boyfriend or husband, it’s about taking some time for yourself, your friends, your family — maybe even your pet! Just feel some love from someone, somewhere! :) Valentine’s Day beauty products tend to have gorgeous packaging, and will help those you love be pampered and relaxed. Shop some of my favorites below!

Violent Lips InstaPlumper

No matter what lipstick you choose, give your lips a plumping boost first with this at-home treatment that's made with all-natural ingredients.
Korres Wild Rose Vitamin C Active Brightening Oil

Infused with real rose petals for a festive touch to your Valentine's Day skincare, you can keep this vitamin-rich oil as part of your daily routine.
Zoella Beauty Blissful Mistful Solid Fragrance

British beauty blogger Zoella has finally brought her own product line to the US, and while it's full of adorable goodies (check out the soap pop and sugar scrub!), this solid floral fragrance is perfect to throw in your bag on Valentine's Day.
THE RITUAL OF SAKURA BATH FOAM

If your Valentine's Day is going to be spent making YOU feel loved, try relaxing in this gorgeous-smelling bath foam. And put down your phone while in the tub!
Kneipp Almond Blossom Massage Oil - “Soft Skin”

Set the mood with a massage on your partner using this massage oil that absorbs slowly and smells amazing. It's also vegan and free from paraffin, preservatives and silicone oils!
Avon Little Red Dress Eau de Parfum

Forget a little black dress and amp up the sex appeal with a little red dress!
Tata Harper Love Potion

This product is described as a "100% natural aromatic blend of ten of the world's most potent aphrodisiac essential oils to stimulate the senses, heighten sensuality and immediately inspire an inner sense of beauty and confidence." Works on all skin types!
Tweezerman Rose Gold Love Story Gift Set

This gorgeous kit contains an eyelash curler and tweezer in a gorgeous case, perfect for a sexy, romantic getaway.
RMS BEAUTY magic luminizer Regular price

So you can glow, even in the dead of winter!
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Daisy Kiss Edition

This limited edition scent is playful, fun and flirty with notes of Strawberry, Violet Leaves, Jasmine, and White Woods.
MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Rouge Lipstick

The perfect matte red lip for the ultimate date night.
Too Faced x Kat Von D Better Together Cheek & Lip Makeup Bag Set

Combine naughty and nice with this gift set that comes in a pink sparkly bag adorned with Kat Von D and Jerrod Blandino’s cat and dog!
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Mini Lipstick Trio (Limited Edition)

I'm obsessed with all of Charlotte's products. These mini lipsticks are perfect for trying out the brand -- plus, you get three colors for almost the same price as one full size lipstick!
REN Moroccan Rose Otto Body Wash Deluxe (16.9 fl oz.)

This stunning, rose-scented shower gel is made with luxury oils and reduces stress while hydrating skin.
FROMM 1907 Bright Pink Bow Hair Ties

I love these leather hair bows that give your hairstyle a romantic and girly feel.
Veuve Clicquot Clicq’ Call

Who doesn't love rose champagne? This gorgeous box allows you to record a personalized voice message to be delivered alongside your Veuve Clicquot! Available at wine and liquor stores nationwide.
Dreaming Tree 2014 North Coast Crush Red Blend

Dave Matthews' music has put many a couple in the mood, and now his delicous wine can do the same!
UNBOUND Ovaries Before Brovaries Box

If you're boycotting men his holiday, pick up this cute gift box for your BFF. If you aren't, UNBOUND also has super sexy boxes for couples :)
Rimmel London Oh My Gloss! Oil Tint

This new tint-in-oil gloss is super shiny and comfortable and will draw in a kiss! It's not greasy or sticky, but super pigmented and easy to apply!
Clinique Happy Gelato Cream For Body

This gorgeous body cream will make skin silky smooth for lots of touching!
Shop Now

$35

