Valentine’s Day Lipstick: Find Your Perfect Kiss-Proof Matte Formula

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and there’s no better way to complete your look than with a lipstick. Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorite kiss-proof matte formulas in classic pink and red shades.

We love a good liquid matte lip, but there’s really no better time to rock the stay-in-place formula than on Valentine’s Day. Not only does the matte finish mean you can skip out on touch-ups, but they’ll also last through a makeout sesh.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite classic matte lipstick and liquid matte formulas in perfect-for-Valentine’s-Day pinks and red. Just be sure to avoid dried out, cracked lips by prepping your pout beforehand with a gentle lip scrub and moisturizing balm. Pat off the excess balm right before you go to line and fill your lips, and you’ll be good to go the whole night.

1 Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Pillow Talk Lipstick If you were as obsessed with makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk lip liner shade as we were, you're going to want the pink-nude color in her stay-all-day matte lipstick formula. The angled square tip makes it easy to apply, and Charlotte even has Pillow Talk pictured on models of every skin tone on her site so you can get a better idea of what it will look like on. Shop Now $32

2 NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl Not only is Dragon Girl the bright red shade Taylor Swift wears, but the pencil applicator makes it easy to quickly touch up while you're on your Valentine's Day date. Shop Now $27

3 Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Posie K If you want a pretty pink lip for Valentine's Day that stays put no matter what, Kylie Jenner's lip liner and liquid matte combo gives you high intensity pigment that won't budge. Shop Now $29

4 NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream in Prague For a less expensive take on the Kylie Lip Kit, NYX's liquid mattes are a fraction of the cost and still hold up. Shop Now $6

5 Burberry Liquid Lip Velvet in Oxblood No. 53 We've been obsessed with the berry-red shade since spokesmodel Iris Law debuted the new color in her first campaign with the brand. The liquid matte formula has a whipped, creamy texture and doesn't dry out, fade or crack. Shop Now $34

7 Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Nahz Fur Atoo Kat Von D's liquid matte lipsticks are notorious for being able to stay in place all day without a single touch up. This color is a rich, bold red that you'll be reaching for even after Valentine's Day. Shop Now $20