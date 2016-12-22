The Best NYE Accessories: Add Some Statement Bling To Your Look With These Stylish Finds

We cannot believe that 2016 is quickly coming to a close! Where did time go? In honor of the new year approaching, we rounded up all of the best NYE accessories that you need to add a statement to your look & you can SHOP them all right here!

From faux fur to glitter, sparkles, and metallics, we rounded up everything that you need to make your outfit stand out. Whether it’s a necklace or a purse, there’s so many fun ways to ring in the new year in style and you can SHOP it all here!

2 Stella & Dot Harper Feather Necklace We are dying lover this feather necklace with gorgeous gems on it! You can literally dress up any outfit with this piece, plus, you get FREE shipping & returns! Shop Now $159

3 Aldo Alcoa Clutch How adorable is this completely bejeweled clutch?! It's covered in diamonds and it's 27% off so you save $15! Shop Now $39.99

4 Nadri 'Salome' Cubic Zirconia Ear Crawlers, Nordstrom Ear crawlers are the hottest trend of the year because they make a huge statement compared to basic studs! Plus, you get FREE shipping & returns! Shop Now $45

5 Steve Madden Silky Faux Fur Collar with Tassels Fur always looks so extravagant and fancy, which is why we love this faux-fur stole for when it gets chilly. Plus, the tassels add and extra oomph. Shop Now $46

6 BooHoo Rachel Multi Chain Diamante Necklace Have you ever seen such a dazzling statement necklace at such an affordable price?! Even better, it's 40% off when you use the code: LOOKGOOD Shop Now $16

7 Missguided Pink Faux Fur Chain Strap Clutch Bag Nothing makes more of a statement than neon, which is why this hot pink purse is perfect, plus it's furry! Even better, it's on sale & you get an additional 50% off! Shop Now $22.50

8 BaubleBar Charlotte Ring Stacked These diamond and gold stacked rings are the perfect addition to any look! All you need is a fresh mani & you're ready to go! Plus you get FREE shipping & returns! Shop Now $28

9 Kate Spade New York Glitter Classic Bow Belt NYE is all about the glitter & that is why we're loving this sparkly belt because it's subtle but also adds a bold pop. Plus, you get FREE shipping! Shop Now $58

10 NOIR Pave Starburst Pin, T.J. Maxx We are obsessed with this dazzling gold starburst pin with a huge diamond in the center! It's such a fun way to add a statement to your look! Shop Now $16.99