The 10 Items You Need From Stella Hudgens’ BooHoo Line, Starting At Just $10

Stella Hudgens created her very own line with BooHoo & it’s incredible. The collection starts at just $10 & you can SHOP our faves here!

Stella Hudgens, 21, just debuted her new collection with BooHoo and we’re obsessed with everything. The entire collection starts at just $10 and Stella describes the pieces in the line: “Think workwear shapes, denim and overalls given life with patches, embroidery and statement detail. Stitching is bitchin’. Find the trend for you.”

We rounded up our top 10 favorites and you can SHOP them all right here!

Hope Tortoise Frame Oversized Sunglasses

Add attitude with accessories like these fashion-forward sunnies!

$10

Nia Gingham Bardot Off The Shoulder Crop & Midi Skirt

This summer is all about off-the-shoulder & gingham, which is why we love this 2-piece set!

$60

Abigail Gingham Floral Off The Shoulder Bodysuit

How adorable is this popover ruffled bodysuit?! You can dress it down with jean shorts or dress it up with a skirt!

$32

Felicity Denim Badge Rucksack

This denim backpack with patches is perfect for everyday in the summer!

$35

Mary Flute Sleeve Off The Shoulder Chambray Top

This off-the-shoulder top with statement sleeves is everything! It's a summer wardrobe staple!

$35

Boutique Sophia Velvet Bikini

You will be the star on the beach in this green velvet bikini!

$36

Lola Gingham Tie Front Playsuit

This cutout tie-front romper is the perfect piece to throw on if you're heading from beach to bar!

$30

Daisy Moon & Stars Embellished Cross Body

This bedazzled crossbody bag will add a fun & edgy pop to any outfit!

$28

Elizabeth Gingham Bralet

How cute is this ruched gingham crop top? It comes in 2 different colors & is perfect for jean shorts!

$28

Lena Lace Up Espadrille Flatform

You're going to be obsessed with these lace-up platform espadrilles & you can wear them with absolutely anything!

$44