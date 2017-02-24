Click to Skip Ad
Fri, February 24, 2017 4:56pm EST by 1 Comment
Spring Break Style — The Best Bathing Suits For Your Body Type

Spring Break is quickly approaching and it’s time to crack down and look for the most perfect swimsuits. No matter what your body type is, we have a bathing suit for everyone and you can SHOP them all here!

Whether you’re heading on Spring Break or just going on a beach vacation, we have got you covered on the cutest bathing suits you need to pack.

No matter what body type you are, we have hand-selected the most amazing swimsuits for any occasion and in all different styles. From bikinis to tankinis, one-pieces, high-waisted bottoms and more — you are going to be obsessed with all of these bathing suits.

What do you guys think of these swimsuits — what will you wear on Spring Break?

1

Vince Camuto Fiji Solids Wrap One Piece Swimsuit

How amazing is this one-piece with a cutout on the stomach!? Plus it comes with Removable Soft Cups!
Shop Now

$57.26
2

Mara Hoffman Polka Dot Embroidered Cap Sleeve Tie-Front Bikini

This tie-front polka dot bikini is such a classic and we love the cap sleeves! Plus you get FREE shipping & returns!
Shop Now

$175
3

Triangl Petra Lilac

We are obsessed with Triangl bikinis because the neoprene material fits like a glove and we love the floral print!
Shop Now

$79
4

Missguided blue floral print high waisted bikini bottoms

High-waisted bikini bottoms are such a fun twist to the classic bikini and we love the ruffled shoulders on this!
Shop Now

$15
5

Forever 21 Babe Cheeky Bottoms

How cute is this 'Babe' bikini?! We love the high-neck tankini top!
Shop Now

$12.90
6

BooHoo Brazil Tropical Frill Bardot Bikini

Off-the-shoulder is the hottest trend which is why this bikini is perfect! Plus, how cute are the pom-poms hanging off the top!?
Shop Now

$25
7

Somedays Lovin Rhapi Palm Retro Bikini Top

We love the lace-up back on this top plus the cutouts on the sides of the bottoms are super sexy! Even better, it's on sale from $52!
Shop Now

$23
8

ASOS Premium Pom Pom Embroidered Fishnet Triangle Bikini

This is the most amazing bikini we've ever seen -- between the mesh and the embroidery -- it is so sexy! Plus you get FREE shipping & returns!
Shop Now

$60
