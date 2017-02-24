Spring Break Style — The Best Bathing Suits For Your Body Type

Spring Break is quickly approaching and it’s time to crack down and look for the most perfect swimsuits. No matter what your body type is, we have a bathing suit for everyone and you can SHOP them all here!

Whether you’re heading on Spring Break or just going on a beach vacation, we have got you covered on the cutest bathing suits you need to pack.

No matter what body type you are, we have hand-selected the most amazing swimsuits for any occasion and in all different styles. From bikinis to tankinis, one-pieces, high-waisted bottoms and more — you are going to be obsessed with all of these bathing suits.

What do you guys think of these swimsuits — what will you wear on Spring Break?

3 Triangl Petra Lilac We are obsessed with Triangl bikinis because the neoprene material fits like a glove and we love the floral print! Shop Now $79

6 BooHoo Brazil Tropical Frill Bardot Bikini Off-the-shoulder is the hottest trend which is why this bikini is perfect! Plus, how cute are the pom-poms hanging off the top!? Shop Now $25

7 Somedays Lovin Rhapi Palm Retro Bikini Top We love the lace-up back on this top plus the cutouts on the sides of the bottoms are super sexy! Even better, it's on sale from $52! Shop Now $23