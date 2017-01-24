Shopping Deals: Save Up To 75% On Puma, Diesel & More

Now that winter is well underway, so many brands are offering huge savings on their winter wear to make room for all of their upcoming spring styles. From seasonal sweaters and coats to jeans and sneakers you can rock all year, shop our top picks right here.

Even though we’re almost through January, there’s still plenty of cold weather ahead to justify adding more winter clothing to your wardrobe. Plus, designer brands and retailers like All Saints and Neiman Marcus are marking down their winter wear at up to 75% off!

Or, you can start thinking ahead to warmer weather by stocking up on sunglasses or accessories that can be worn during any season.

See our favorite picks, ahead!

Holly Deals is independent of Editorial and Advertising. This article was written by the Holly Deals staff, and if you buy something through our posts we will receive compensation from retail partners.

1 Up To 50% Off All Saints Not only has All Saints marked down winter coats, sweaters, dresses and accessories, but they're also giving you an additional 20% off sale items when you enter the code 'JANUARY' at checkout. Shop Now

2 Up To 75% Off Vince Camuto As if Vince's sales weren't already amazing enough, they're giving you an extra 25% off sale items when you use code 'EXTRA25' at checkout. Shop Now

3 Up To 50% Of Diesel Known for their denim, Diesel has currently marked off a variety of cuts from skinny and straight to boot and boyfriend in light and dark washes. Shop Now

4 Over 50% Off Aldo If you're still in need of a pair of over-the-knee boots, Aldo has marked dozens of flat and heeled options on their site. Shop Now

5 $16 Off Quay Australia Sunglasses This affordable line of trendy sunnies is a favorite of stylish celebrities like Shay Mitchell. Shop Now

6 Up To 50% Off Revolve If you're already prepping for festival season, head over to Revolve and save up to 50% on essentials like bodysuits, denim shorts and swimsuits. Shop Now

7 Up To 75% Off Neiman Marcus From designer clothing and shoes to fun accessories like this velvet choker, Neiman Marcus' end-of-season sale is not to be missed. Shop Now