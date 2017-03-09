Rihanna’s New FentyXPuma Bow Shoes: How You Can Still SHOP Her Collection

Rihanna officially launched her new FentyXPuma shoe collection and it is amazing! You can SHOP her entire collection right here, but you have to act fast before they sell out!
Ever since Rihanna debuted her FentyXPuma Spring/Summer 2017 collection during Paris Fashion Week last year, we have been obsessed. The collection was all about pink and femininity and the shoes were our favorite part of the collection.
Ever since RiRi dropped her fur PUMA slides and her Creeper sneakers, she has been on a roll in the footwear industry and her shoes sell out in seconds. This season, her signature look is all about bows! From slides to sneakers, the shoes are decorated in shiny pink and olive green satin bows.
We rounded up all of her shoes that are still available
What do you guys think of Rihanna’s new shoe collection? Do you love them as much as we do?