Rihanna’s New FentyXPuma Bow Shoes: How You Can Still SHOP Her Collection

Rihanna officially launched her new FentyXPuma shoe collection and it is amazing! You can SHOP her entire collection right here, but you have to act fast before they sell out!

Ever since Rihanna debuted her FentyXPuma Spring/Summer 2017 collection during Paris Fashion Week last year, we have been obsessed. The collection was all about pink and femininity and the shoes were our favorite part of the collection.

Ever since RiRi dropped her fur PUMA slides and her Creeper sneakers, she has been on a roll in the footwear industry and her shoes sell out in seconds. This season, her signature look is all about bows! From slides to sneakers, the shoes are decorated in shiny pink and olive green satin bows.

We rounded up all of her shoes that are still available and you can SHOP them all right here with FREE shipping & returns, but you have to act fast because they are literally flying off shelves!

What do you guys think of Rihanna’s new shoe collection? Do you love them as much as we do?

1 Bow Women's Sneakers How amazing are these bow sneakers that come in 2 different colors: Olive Branch & Silver Pink. All over satin upper with a tonal outsole, the sneaker features a delicate satin bow and the PUMA by Rihanna signature tongue patch. Shop Now $160

2 Bow Women's Slide Sandals RiRi's fur slides were such a hit and these bow slides are going to be the next big thing! They come in green & pink, too! Shop Now $90

3 Zipped Women's Sneaker Boots We're obsessed with these platform sneaker boots and they come in 3 different colors -- tan, gray, and green! Shop Now $390