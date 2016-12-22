Click to Skip Ad
Thu, December 22, 2016
Plus-Size NYE Dresses — Ring In The New Year In Style

This year is quickly coming to an end and we are ready to celebrate NYE in style! We rounded up all of the cutest plus-size dresses you need to wear to ring in the new year in style!

New Year’s Eve is all about the glitz, glam, and sparkles and that’s why it’s our favorite holiday.

In honor of the new year, we rounded up all of the most stunning plus-size dresses that are so festive and amazing. From sequins to metallics — there’s something for everyone on this list and you can SHOP our fave picks here!

What do you guys think of these dresses? What will you wear this NYE?

Alex Evenings Off-the-Shoulder Sequin Lace Dress

We are dying over this skin-tight black sequin midi dress! Off-the-shoulder is the hottest trend of the year, so this dress is perfect, plus you get FREE shipping & returns!
$97.22
Gabby Skye 3/4 Sleeved All Over Detailed Lace Dress

There's nothing sexier than lace & we're obsessed with this dress! Plus, we love the deep shade of purple & you get FREE shipping & returns!
$65.34
MSK Knit To Woven Sheer Bell Sleeve Dress

You can never go wrong with a simple black LBD. We love this one, because the sleeves are cutout & flared! Plus, you get FREE shipping & returns!
$50.40
ASOS CURVE Midi Bodycon Dress

Nothing is sexier than a bright red dress. How sexy is this skin-tight bodycon, especially with the open back! Plus, you get FREE shipping & returns!
$34
Missguided Plus Size Black Mesh Panels Midi Dress

We are dying over this sexy bodycon -- the cutout mesh panels on the side are absolutely amazing! Plus, you get FREE shipping & a 30% student discount!
$50.40
City Chic Party Time Embellished Shift Dress, Nordstrom

A simple black sequin long sleeve dress is an absolute must for any NYE party -- it's guaranteed to look fabulous! Plus, you get FREE shipping & returns!
$119
Shoptiques Velvet Lace Dress

Velvet is the hottest trend of the year, making this little black velvet lace dress the ultimate NYE party look! Even better, you get FREE shipping!
$103
BooHoo Plus Nicole Pleated Wrap Front

This sequin wrap dress is absolutely stunning and is so sparkly & fabulous! Plus, you get 40% off & FREE shipping on orders over $50!
$40