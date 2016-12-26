Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale — SHOP The Best Deals Before They Sell Out

Click to Skip Ad
  • Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale — SHOP The Best…

Mon, December 26, 2016 10:00am EST by 2 Comments
We are freaking out because it’s finally the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and they have great savings and unbelievable deals on absolutely everything. You can save up to 50% OFF everything from 12/26-1/2 & you get FREE shipping & returns! What’s better than that?!

Give $150 in Nordstrom eGift Cards and get a $20 card for you. Or give $250 and get $40. Best part: eGift Cards arrive (almost) instantly in their inbox. Offer valid through Dec. 25, 2016. Promotion card delivered Jan. 3, 2017, and valid through Jan. 31.

Up to 50% OFF at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale for Men, Women & Kids, while supplies last through January 2! FREE Shipping. FREE Returns.

Plus, you get FREE shipping & returns on absolutely everything, plus when you shop Nordstrom, you can buy online and pick it up in store. Check out all of the best deals right here & SHOP.

1

25% OFF Zella Live In Slim Fit Leggings in Black

SAVE 25% at Nordstrom on Best-Selling Zella Live In Slim Fit Leggings in Black through December 26! FREE Shipping. FREE Returns.
2

Up to 40% off Select Contemporary Shoe Brands for Women

Up to 40% OFF Nordstrom on Select Styles of Women's Shoes from Contemporary Brands like Vince, Tory Burch, Stuart Weitzman and More! FREE Shipping. FREE Returns.
3

Up to 40% OFF Select Topshop

Select styles of Topshop clothing are 40% off on everything from apparel to accessories!
4

E-Gift Cards

E-Gift Cards - Give $150 in NORDSTROM eGift Cards and get a $20 card for you. Or give $250 and get $40.
5

New Year's Eve Dresses

Nordstrom has dresses ready to party for New Year's Eve, from Dress the Population and more & they're all up to 50% off!
