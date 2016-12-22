New Year’s Eve Makeup — Shop Sparkly Picks For The Big Night & Beyond

New Year’s Eve is the one night where everyone’s motto is the more sparkles, the better! From shimmering eyeliner to glitter nail polish, shop our most festive beauty products for New Year’s Eve and beyond!
I’ll be honest, I love sequins and glitter any day of the year. But most people go all out for New Year’s Eve! Shop our favorite beauty products that will make you feel and look great as the ball drops and even if you don’t shop them in time, don’t worry, because these products will look amazing at any 2017 party! Winer wonderland, anyone?
From glitter nail polish to a bold red lip, shop our prettiest party makeup and get ready to glow!
1
This clutch is the perfect size to hold your makeup in case you need a touch up half-way through your house party. And it's on sale!
2
This sparkly compact banishes shine and evens skin tone! It also has a built-in mirror!
3
Two gorgeous nail polish colors come in this set that looks like a snow globe!
4
This set of three gorgeous highlighters has an $80 value but is only $30! It will give you an amazing glow on NYE!
5
This gorgeous eyeshadow will give you the ultimate sexy smokey eye!
6
This Ulta excluisve brush set is perfect for NYE -- you can even use the makeup brush case as a clutch when you go out!
7
From the woman who created the glitter lips trend, shop this metallic kit for sparkling lids or lips!
8
Wearing a sleeveless dress on NYE? Be sure to cover your shoulders and arms in this hydrating body oil! It's not sticky -- instead, it will leave your skin smooth and glimmering!
9
Get in the holiday spirit with perfect brows thanks to these presice tweezers from Tweezerman!
10
This lightweight gel lipstick comes in a crayon applicator, so it's super easy to apply. It's high gloss and high shine, so your man will be drawn to your lips for his midnight kiss!
11
This gorgeous highlighter is 25 percent off and you get a gift with purchase!
12
This stunning bottle will make you smile every time you look at your vanity.
13
This gorgeous mini set comes in a black case. Classic!
14
Take your pick between gold, rose gold and silver -- anything will match, even if you change your outfit at the last minute!
15
Avoid the dreaded "hangover face" with this hydrating and brightening mask infused with gold!
16
Hair tattoos have been spotted on celebs like Lucy Hale and Kylie Jenner!