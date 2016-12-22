Click to Skip Ad
New Year’s Eve Makeup — Shop Sparkly Picks For The Big Night & Beyond

Thu, December 22, 2016 6:30pm EST by 1 Comment
New Year’s Eve Makeup — Shop Sparkly Picks For The Big Night & Beyond

New Year’s Eve is the one night where everyone’s motto is the more sparkles, the better! From shimmering eyeliner to glitter nail polish, shop our most festive beauty products for New Year’s Eve and beyond!

I’ll be honest, I love sequins and glitter any day of the year. But most people go all out for New Year’s Eve! Shop our favorite beauty products that will make you feel and look great as the ball drops and even if you don’t shop them in time, don’t worry, because these products will look amazing at any 2017 party! Winer wonderland, anyone?

From glitter nail polish to a bold red lip, shop our prettiest party makeup and get ready to glow!

1

SEPHORA COLLECTION Glitter, Gold, & Everything Bold Clutch

This clutch is the perfect size to hold your makeup in case you need a touch up half-way through your house party. And it's on sale!
$18
2

PÜR 4-In-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup 10th Anniversary Edition

This sparkly compact banishes shine and evens skin tone! It also has a built-in mirror!
$29
3

Deborah Lippmann Ice Queen Nail Color Duo (Limited Edition) ($24 Value)

Two gorgeous nail polish colors come in this set that looks like a snow globe!
$17
4

Laura Geller Beauty Baked Gelato Swirl Illuminator (Limited Edition) (Nordstrom Exclusive) ($80 Value)

This set of three gorgeous highlighters has an $80 value but is only $30! It will give you an amazing glow on NYE!
$30
5

MAC Nutcracker Sweet Magic Dust Eye Shadow

This gorgeous eyeshadow will give you the ultimate sexy smokey eye!
$19
6

IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA All That Glitters Brush Set

This Ulta excluisve brush set is perfect for NYE -- you can even use the makeup brush case as a clutch when you go out!
$58
7

PAT McGRATH LABS METALMORPHOSIS 005 Kit

From the woman who created the glitter lips trend, shop this metallic kit for sparkling lids or lips!
$60
8

Moroccanoil Shimmering Body Oil

Wearing a sleeveless dress on NYE? Be sure to cover your shoulders and arms in this hydrating body oil! It's not sticky -- instead, it will leave your skin smooth and glimmering!
$48
9

Tweezerman All That Glitters Petite Tweeze Set

Get in the holiday spirit with perfect brows thanks to these presice tweezers from Tweezerman!
$30
10

Buxom Shimmer Shock Lipstick

This lightweight gel lipstick comes in a crayon applicator, so it's super easy to apply. It's high gloss and high shine, so your man will be drawn to your lips for his midnight kiss!
$18
11

Bobbi Brown 'Naked' Brightening Brick Compact

This gorgeous highlighter is 25 percent off and you get a gift with purchase!
$37.50
12

BURBERRY My Burberry Festive Edition

This stunning bottle will make you smile every time you look at your vanity.
$125
13
Elizabeth Arden Lipgloss Set, 4 oz.

Elizabeth Arden Lipgloss Set, 4 oz.

This gorgeous mini set comes in a black case. Classic!
$23
14
Julep Color Treat Nail Polish Set - Big Hitter Glitter Trio

Julep Color Treat Nail Polish Set - Big Hitter Glitter Trio

Take your pick between gold, rose gold and silver -- anything will match, even if you change your outfit at the last minute!
$30
15
ORIBE Gold Envy Luminous Face Mask

ORIBE Gold Envy Luminous Face Mask

Avoid the dreaded "hangover face" with this hydrating and brightening mask infused with gold!
$95
16

Scunci Hair Tattoos

Hair tattoos have been spotted on celebs like Lucy Hale and Kylie Jenner!
$4.99

