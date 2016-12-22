New Year’s Eve Makeup — Shop Sparkly Picks For The Big Night & Beyond

New Year’s Eve is the one night where everyone’s motto is the more sparkles, the better! From shimmering eyeliner to glitter nail polish, shop our most festive beauty products for New Year’s Eve and beyond!

I’ll be honest, I love sequins and glitter any day of the year. But most people go all out for New Year’s Eve! Shop our favorite beauty products that will make you feel and look great as the ball drops and even if you don’t shop them in time, don’t worry, because these products will look amazing at any 2017 party! Winer wonderland, anyone?

From glitter nail polish to a bold red lip, shop our prettiest party makeup and get ready to glow!

IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA All That Glitters Brush Set This Ulta excluisve brush set is perfect for NYE -- you can even use the makeup brush case as a clutch when you go out!

PAT McGRATH LABS METALMORPHOSIS 005 Kit From the woman who created the glitter lips trend, shop this metallic kit for sparkling lids or lips!

Moroccanoil Shimmering Body Oil Wearing a sleeveless dress on NYE? Be sure to cover your shoulders and arms in this hydrating body oil! It's not sticky -- instead, it will leave your skin smooth and glimmering!

Buxom Shimmer Shock Lipstick This lightweight gel lipstick comes in a crayon applicator, so it's super easy to apply. It's high gloss and high shine, so your man will be drawn to your lips for his midnight kiss!