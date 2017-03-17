National Fragrance Day: Shop Delicious Scents From Dior, Versace & More

National Fragrance Day is right around the corner and it’s time to celebrate! We rounded up all of the most amazing perfumes that you need to SHOP for right now! Whether it’s a gift or you’re treating yourself, you won’t regret buying these fabulous perfumes!
National Fragrance Day is March 21st, and we are celebrating in the best way possible — by buying a million perfumes! In honor of the national holiday, we rounded up some of the best fragrances with all different types of notes. There’s a perfume for everyone on this list and you are going to be obsessed.
Whether you want to buy yourself a new fragrance or want to give one as a gift, now’s the perfect time because it’s National Fragrance Day. From floral notes to peach and jasmine, these scents are so delicious, you’re going to want to keep them for yourself.
What do you guys think of these perfumes? What will you SHOP for on National Fragrance Day?
1
This is our all-time favorite scent featuring magnolia, iced accord, yuzu, musk, pomegranate, acajou, peony, plant amber, & lotus flowers notes. Plus, it's 30% off & you get FREE 2-day shipping & returns!
2
Not only are we obsessed with this scent, our fave gal, Bella Hadid is the face of the perfume! Plus you get FREE shipping & returns!
3
This Carolina Herrera perfume is such a beautiful scent of jasmine sambac, cedar, labdanum, aquatic green accord, peony, brown sugar accord, mint leaves, pink pepper, limone primo fiore and we're obsessed with the bottle! FREE shipping & returns!
4
Gigi Hadid is the face of this fragrance with notes of green pear, jasmine, and cedarwood.
5
We love this perfume because it's the perfect mix of edgy and girly. It has floral notes as well as notes of black coffee for a shot of adrenaline, plus it's 15% off & you get FREE shipping & returns!
6
When we found out that our favorite beauty & makeup guru, Charlotte Tilbury was coming out with a fragrance, we freaked out! It's just as good as her products & the scent is fabulous, plus you get FREE shipping & returns!
7
This fresh scent has notes of peony, coconut water and wry white vetiver.
8
This new fragrance is gorgeous, and the face of the scent is Angelina Jolie. Use code VIP for 15 % off.