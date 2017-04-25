Meghan Markle’s Exact Beauty Routine: Shop Her Go-To Products

Meghan Markle is so stunning & we’ve been dying to know her beauty routine! Thanks to her makeup artist, Min Min Ma, you can SHOP the exact products she uses in her daily routine!

Do you ever wonder how Meghan Markle, 35, always looks so flawless and naturally beautiful? Well, thanks to her makeup artist, Min Min Ma, you can recreate Meghan’s natural and radiant makeup look. Min Min shared the go-to Meghan look — “A sun-kissed complexion, soft smoky eyes in bronzy, earthy tones and soft nude pink/ coral lips.”

Meghan has said in the press before how much she hates covering up her freckles and Min Min explained how she applies makeup without covering them up. “Megan has naturally gorgeous skin so I do very light skin makeup to ensure her freckles remain visible and a bit of under eye concealing. Also I try to use as little as face powder to ensure her skin looking glowy at all time.”

As for Meghan’s exact makeup routine and profd

1 DECLÉOR Aromessence Rose D' Orient Soothing Oil Serum This is what Min Min uses first on Meghan: "I prep her face skin with a generous coat of the DECLÉOR Aromessence Rose D' Orient Soothing Oil Serum." Shop Now $73

2 G.M. Collin Instant Radiance Anti-Aging Eye Patch - 5 Applications Step 2, she uses these patches, "I prep her face skin with a generous coat of the DECLÉOR Aromessence Rose D' Orient Soothing Oil Serum and her under eye with G.M. Collin Instant Radiance Eye Patches." FREE shipping! Shop Now $50

3 DECLÉOR Aroma Nutrition Nourishing Rich Body Cream As for the rest of Meghan's skin, "For her body (she has great legs) I use the DECLÉOR Aroma Nutrition Nourishing Rich Body Cream for a moisturizing and glowy effect." Shop Now $56

4 Chanel VitaLumière Aqua in #50 Next, she uses this, "For skin coverage, I use a few droplets of Chanel VitaLumière Aqua in #50 and YSL Touche Éclat in #6." Shop Now $50

5 YSL Touche Éclat The second step in skin coverage is this YSL Touche Éclat in #6 -- Luminous Amber. Shop Now $42