Meghan Markle’s Exact Beauty Routine: Shop Her Go-To Products

Meghan Markle is so stunning & we’ve been dying to know her beauty routine! Thanks to her makeup artist, Min Min Ma, you can SHOP the exact products she uses in her daily routine!
Do you ever wonder how Meghan Markle, 35, always looks so flawless and naturally beautiful? Well, thanks to her makeup artist, Min Min Ma, you can recreate Meghan’s natural and radiant makeup look. Min Min shared the go-to Meghan look — “A sun-kissed complexion, soft smoky eyes in bronzy, earthy tones and soft nude pink/ coral lips.”
Meghan has said in the press before how much she hates covering up her freckles and Min Min explained how she applies makeup without covering them up. “Megan has naturally gorgeous skin so I do very light skin makeup to ensure her freckles remain visible and a bit of under eye concealing. Also I try to use as little as face powder to ensure her skin looking glowy at all time.”
