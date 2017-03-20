Click to Skip Ad
Kylie Jenner’s Travel Beauty Must Haves: Shop Her Skincare Saviors

Mon, March 20, 2017 9:10am EDT by 1 Comment
Traveling can be stressful, so the last thing you want to deal with is dry skin or a pimple! Shop Kylie Jenner’s favorite travel beauty products below!

“Airplane life is seriously rough on skin. Since I travel so much, I’ve really had to find the best products to keep my skin looking healthy and hydrated. Check out some of my must-haves!” Kylie Jenner, 19, wrote on her app on March 15.

Even if you aren’t a jet-setting celeb, you can shop Kylie’s favorite things to keep your skin in check. Spring break is here, so travel safe and smart and look great while doing it!

1

Tarte Pack Your Bags 911 Undereye Rescue Patches

These are little hydration boosters for under eye puffiness and come in the cutest packaging -- a little "suitcase"!
Shop Now

$22
2

Kiehl’s 'Ultra Facial' Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Kylie is a huge fan of Kiehl's and uses a lot of their products.
Shop Now

$31
3

Kiehl’s Calendula Herbal Extract Alcohol Free Toner

This alcohol-free toner won't dry out or strip skin.
Shop Now

$21
4

Charlotte Tilbury 'Wonderglow' Instant Soft-Focus Beauty Flash

This moisturizing primer gives you an all-over glow in seconds.
Shop Now

$55
5

Smith's Rosebud Salve

This is a cult-fave lip balm.
Shop Now

$6
6

Mario Badescu Rose Hips Nourishing Oil

This oil is rich in vitamin C and will instantly brighten and hydrate. It's not thick or sticky, but will cure dehydrated skin in a snap.
Shop Now

$22
7

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes

Kim is also a fan of these gentle yet effective makeup removing wipes.
Shop Now

$4.49
8
FIJI Water

FIJI Water

Flying dehydrates you, so chug some water on the plane and after you land!
Shop Now

$20.98 for 24

