Kylie Jenner’s Travel Beauty Must Haves: Shop Her Skincare Saviors

Traveling can be stressful, so the last thing you want to deal with is dry skin or a pimple! Shop Kylie Jenner’s favorite travel beauty products below!
“Airplane life is seriously rough on skin. Since I travel so much, I’ve really had to find the best products to keep my skin looking healthy and hydrated. Check out some of my must-haves!” Kylie Jenner, 19, wrote on her app on March 15.
Even if you aren’t a jet-setting celeb, you can shop Kylie’s favorite things to keep your skin in check. Spring break is here, so travel safe and smart and look great while doing it!
These are little hydration boosters for under eye puffiness and come in the cutest packaging -- a little "suitcase"!
Kylie is a huge fan of Kiehl's and uses a lot of their products.
This alcohol-free toner won't dry out or strip skin.
This moisturizing primer gives you an all-over glow in seconds.
This is a cult-fave lip balm.
This oil is rich in vitamin C and will instantly brighten and hydrate. It's not thick or sticky, but will cure dehydrated skin in a snap.
Kim is also a fan of these gentle yet effective makeup removing wipes.
Flying dehydrates you, so chug some water on the plane and after you land!