Kim Kardashian’s Ripped Jeans — How You Can Rock The Exact Look Under $90

Kim Kardashian, 36, attended The Masterclass Dubai at Palm Jumeirah, with her makeup artist and BFF, Mario Dedivanovic. Kim switched up her usual style of skin-tight midi dresses, and instead. she rocked a pair of ripped jeans and a bodysuit. You are not going to believe this, but her ripped jeans are less than $90 and you can get her exact pair — how amazing is that?!

Kim rocked a cream colored House of CB Luca Seamless Knit Stretch Bodysuit which showed off massive cleavage. She tucked her sleeveless bodysuit into an amazing pair of Levi’s Vintage Distressed Jeans from Nasty Gal and they’re only $88! Kim accessorized her simple yet sexy look with a Rolex Day-Date II President Yellow Gold Watch and a pair of clear PVC Yeezy Season 4 Mules.

We are obsessed with Kim’s entire casual outfit from head-to-toe and we seriously cannot believe how affordable her pants and bodysuit are! What do you guys think of Kim’s Dubai outfit? Do you love it as much as we do?