Save $30 Off Kiehl’s Beauty Products Loved By The Kardashians — Beauty Deal

If you’re looking for a beauty deal, we’ve got a good one! In stores and online at Kiehl’s, until December 31, you can save up to $30 off your purchase. These products are loved by Kylie Jenner and tons of other celebs — get shopping now!



Now through the end of 2016, you can save BIG at Kiehl’s skincare. You can save $20 off your purchase of $65 or more, $25 off if you spend $75 or more, and a whopping $30 off if you buy $100 or more!

Just use the code MERRY through December 31. These cult-favorite skincare products are loved by tons of celebs, including the Kardashians. Kylie Jenner has featured the Kiehl’s ‘Ultra Facial’ Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 and Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser as well as Kiehl’s Lip Balm #1 on her app as some of her must-haves.

Kim Kardashian‘s go-to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic uses the Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer instead of a primer as a base for makeup.

We love all of their skincare. They have a lot of different options for every skin type and concern — you can even get skincare treatments like facials in some of their stores.

Shop until 2pm EST on Dec 22 and you can still get overnight delivery before Christmas! Hop to it!

1 Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30 This lightweight moisturizer is for all skin types, and helps hydrate and smooth skin. SPF helps with anti-aging! Shop Now $31

2 Ultra Facial Cleanser This mild cleanser removed dirt and oil while balancing skin's PH. Less breakouts and irritation! Shop Now $19.50