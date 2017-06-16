Khloe Kardashian’s Tips On How To Get Full Lips Naturally: SHOP Her Fave Products

Khloé Kardashian shared her tips & favorite products for how you can get fuller lips naturally & you can SHOP them all right here!

Khloé Kardashian shared some expert tips on her app, Khloé With A K, on how you can get full lips (naturally), and gave a list of her fave lip enhancing products with an exact step-by-step guide on how you can achieve the look. She said, “Getting that plump pout just requires a few tricks of the trade, honey!,” and we rounded up all of her tricks, which include: “Overline, Use a Plumping Treatment, Try a Lip Mask, Add Highlighter.” You can SHOP the products right here!