Khloe Kardashian’s Tips On How To Get Full Lips Naturally: SHOP Her Fave Products
Khloé Kardashian shared her tips & favorite products for how you can get fuller lips naturally & you can SHOP them all right here!
Khloé Kardashian shared some expert tips on her app, Khloé With A K, on how you can get full lips (naturally), and gave a list of her fave lip enhancing products with an exact step-by-step guide on how you can achieve the look. She said, “Getting that plump pout just requires a few tricks of the trade, honey!,” and we rounded up all of her tricks, which include: “Overline, Use a Plumping Treatment, Try a Lip Mask, Add Highlighter.” You can SHOP the products right here!
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
"Use a lip liner that's a match for your natural lip color. Trace just outside your lip line from the outer corners of your mouth to the middle of your lips. Overline from corner to corner on your lower lip. Fill the rest of your lip in with the same pencil for gorg full lips! This Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner is perfect for the job."
Glamglow Plumprageous Lip Treatment
"These tingly glosses work by bringing blood to the surface of the lips, causing them to swell slightly. Use a formula like this Glamglow Plumprageous Lip Treatment on its own, or over your liner job!"
KNC Lip Mask
"Yes, your lips deserve their own mask! Hydration is key for a plump pout, and new formulas (like this KNC Lip Mask) infuse your lips with nourishing ingredients like collagen and trans-resveratrol (the antioxidant found in red wine). Why NOT wake up to fuller sexy lips?!"
Jouer Powder Highlighter
"Never underestimate the power of highlighters, honey! Use a pearly, flesh-toned powder like this Jouer Powder Highlighter over your cupid's bow, to make the top lip more defined. Also try adding a dab to the center lower lip to give it a fuller appearance."
