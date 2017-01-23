KENDALL + KYLIE Eyewear — SHOP Their Cool New Sunglasses Collection

We are so excited because our fave girls, Kendall and Kylie Jenner just launched their first-ever KENDALL + KYLIE Eyewear collection and you can SHOP it all, right here!

Kendall, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19, have been on a roll when it comes to their fashion brand, KENDALL + KYLIE. This amazing sister duo just announced their latest venture with their brand — eyewear — and we’re obsessed!

The debut eyewear collection will complement the label’s current ready-to-wear, shoe and handbag collections. Inspired by the girls’ personal styles, KENDALL+ KYLIE Eyewear is a reflection of the duality of their distinct fashion perspectives. Sleek and elegant with an edgy aesthetic, the collection offers striking silhouettes made of luxurious materials with iconic detailing. Fully encapsulating the glamorous life of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, their eyewear has the power to transform you into their multifaceted, fast paced, jet set lifestyle.

The sunglasses range in prices $145-$220, and you can SHOP select styles on Revolve.com starting January 23rd and the full KENDALL + KYLIE Eyewear collection will debut early March at Nordstrom retail locations and Nordstrom.com. The collection will also deliver to Bloomingdales, ShopBop, Lord & Taylor, as well as additional Better Department and Specialty Stores this Spring 2017. So, if you want to get a head start, you have to act fast!

Plus, the glasses feature amazing custom materials: Acetates; Black and white marble, Cream gradient, Milky demi gradient, while the key color is matte black, of course. The sunnies also feature specialty lens colors: High gloss silver, Rose Gold, Orchid and Liquid Gold Mirror.

We rounded up the entire collection which is available on Revolve.com, right now, and, you get FREE shipping & returns! How amazing is that?

1 LEXI These are the exact sunnies Kendall is wearing in the pic -- we're obsessed with them! Shop Now $145

3 BROOKE How cool are these tortoise sunnies with no frames on the bottom!? Shop Now $190

4 MELROSE We are loving the octagon shape of these sunnies, plus, the pink lens is so cute! Shop Now $220

5 JULES These round sunnies are so retro and vintage -- we love them! Shop Now $170

6 CHARLI These cat-eye sunnies are suck a classic, plus they come in black and cream so you have two different options! Shop Now $145