Kendall Jenner’s Sneakers: SHOP Her Cool Kendall + Kylie Shoes Under $200

Kendall Jenner was spotted out & about in LA on Jan. 10th & her outfit is amazing. She opted for a casual yet chic look & we’re obsessed with her sneakers! The sneakers are from her & Kylie Jenner’s clothing line, & you can SHOP the exact pair right here for under $200!

Kendall Jenner, 21, is the master of casual chic street style and that’s why we love her. She doesn’t go overboard when it comes to her model off duty looks and she likes to be comfortable, but stylish. Her latest look was super casual and she even rocked sweatpants!

Kendall opted to wear a pair of blue Thom Browne Intarsia Cotton Jersey Jogging Pants which featured four white stripes on one thigh, and skinny, scrunched ankles. She paired the sweatpants with a skin-tight long-sleeve black turtleneck, a white leather Louis Vuitton cross-body bag, black Givenchy sunglasses, and of course, the best part of her outfit, her Kendall + Kylie sneakers.

There’s nothing we love more than to see celebrities wear their own brand because it shows that they really care about it and would actually wear the collections in their own life. So, when Kendall stepped out in the KENDALL + KYLIE Braydin Sneakers, we were obsessed!

The blue KENDALL + KYLIE Braydin Sneakers are futuristic and they have a hidden wedge to lengthen the line of the leg and a neoprene sock that rises up to resemble classic high-top styles. We are obsessed with them!

What do you guys think of Kendall’s sneakers? Will you SHOP for them?