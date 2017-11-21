Early Black Friday Deals: Save Big On Clothes, Shoes, Makeup & More

Black Friday is technically November 24, but many retailers are getting into the gifting spirit early! Get massive savings on things like clothes, shoes, toys, activewear, electronics, jewelry, and more at places like Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, and Sephora. SHOP BELOW.

Get ready for some salesssss!! The Black Friday Gods are gifting us with early sales! My bank account is about to take a beating because just about everything is on sale everywhere. Women’s apparel is super discounted at Lord & Taylor. Macy’s and Kohl’s have tons of home necessities — kitchen appliances, vacuums, and bedding. JC Penney has something for the entire family, and Nike apparel for him is 25 percent off. Nordstrom has a ton of shoes and boots on sale, and Walmart and Best Buy have unbeatable electronics deals. See some of our fave pre-Black Friday sales here!