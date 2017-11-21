Holiday Shop
comment 1 Comment

Early Black Friday Deals: Save Big On Clothes, Shoes, Makeup & More

Black Friday is technically November 24, but many retailers are getting into the gifting spirit early! Get massive savings on things like clothes, shoes, toys, activewear, electronics, jewelry, and more at places like Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, and Sephora. SHOP BELOW.

Get ready for some salesssss!! The Black Friday Gods are gifting us with early sales! My bank account is about to take a beating because just about everything is on sale everywhere. Women’s apparel is super discounted at Lord & Taylor. Macy’s and Kohl’s have tons of home necessities — kitchen appliances, vacuums, and bedding. JC Penney has something for the entire family, and Nike apparel for him is 25 percent off. Nordstrom has a ton of shoes and boots on sale, and Walmart and Best Buy have unbeatable electronics deals. See some of our fave pre-Black Friday sales here!

LC Lauren Conrad Runway Collection Velvet Cold-Shoulder Top - Women's

Kohl's has over 500 Black Friday deals, and for every $50 spent, you get $15 in Kohl's cash. You can basically get paid to shop!

$12.74 at Kohl's

PLAY! By Sephora Bags

On Tuesday, shop these various boxes, which contain makeup and hair samples, plus 50 insider points, for only $10!

$10 at Sephora

Vixen Bootie SOLE SOCIETY

Boots at Nordstrom are up to 40 percent off!

$59.90 at Nordstrom

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Modest Soft Blouse

Women's clothing is up to 80 percent off at Lord & Taylor!

$26.85 at Lord & Taylor

Down & Alternative Comforters

Wednesday through Saturday, Shop online on Macy's and save on just about EVERYTHING, like 65 percent off down comforters, 40 percent off shoes and boots and more!

$46 and up at Macy's

Little Live Pets™ Snuggles My Dream Puppy

BOGO 50 percent off top Toy Brands at Target!

$49.99 at Target

Xersion Midweight Puffer Jacket

Save 25 percent off Men's Nike Apparel, get women's jackets for $20 (this one comes in 12 colors), save $100 off a Kitchen Aid mixer and much more!

$20 at JC Penney

Keurig K-Compact Single Serve Coffee Maker

How are you going to stay awake for all those Christmas Eve sales?!

$49.96 at Walmart

Motorola - Moto Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa - Black

This super powerful speaker hooks up instantly on the back of your Motorola phone and responds to Amazon Alexa commands. Save $37.49 right now!

$112.49 at Best Buy