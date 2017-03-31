Color Correcting Concealer — What They Are & How To Choose The One For You

Are you confused about what the Color Correcting trend is & why concealers are now red, green, or purple? The concealers even out your skin tone & we have an exact guide on how to use them & which one’s right for you & you can SHOP them here.
Color correcting concealer is miracle makeup if you know to use it properly. What it does is cancel out any concerns you have with your complexion, to neutralize your skin tone — how nice does that sound? Ok, let’s get down to business. Whatever skin tone you are & whatever concern you have, there is a color correcting concealer to fix it.
How do I get rid of dark undereye circles, unwanted shadows, dullness, dark spots?
Light Skin Tones — Pink
Light/Medium Skin Tones — Peach
Medium Skin Tones — Purple
Dark Skin Tones — Orange
Deep Skin Tones — Red
Note: Green calms targeted, intense redness on ALL skin tones. Yellow calms allover mild redness on all skin tones.
Now what to do you guys think of color correcting concealer? Are you excited to try it out? From full-range palettes to cushion compacts now there is a way for everyone to color correct and we rounded up our favorites for you to SHOP, right here!
1
We love this color-correcting cushion compact because it instantly color-corrects skin tone, blurring fine lines & pores and concealing visible imperfections. Plus it comes in 2 different compacts Yellow/Green & Peach/Lavender! FREE gift with purchase!
2
This wand is a miracle worker! It corrects skin imperfections and has a flexible brush tip applicator that's soft on the skin while contouring the face!
3
We're obsessed with this cream color corrector stick for on-the-go because it visibly evens skintone by neutralizing the appearance of discoloration & it's available in 6 universal shades!
4
How cool is this easy-to-use color corrector stick in three marbleized hues to brighten, neutralize, and conceal hyperpigmentation for an even complexion? We want it in every color!
5
This highly pigmented, targeted cream color corrector does it all! It neutralizes discolorations while brightening up the complexion with light-reflecting pearls.
6
Color correcting has never been easier with this one-click brush that allows you to perfectly target the problem zone! It instantly cancels and neutralizes color imperfections for flawless skin tone, what more could you ask for?!
7
We're obsessed with these high-tech, color-correcting formulas that blur the look of imperfections!
8
Popwhite’s peroxide-free Primer (toothpaste) and Toner (oral rinse) whiten, brighten, polish and clean teeth while freshening breath with peppermint oil, Xylitol and Coconut Oil -- what more could you ask for?!