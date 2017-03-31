Color Correcting Concealer — What They Are & How To Choose The One For You

Are you confused about what the Color Correcting trend is & why concealers are now red, green, or purple? The concealers even out your skin tone & we have an exact guide on how to use them & which one’s right for you & you can SHOP them here.

Color correcting concealer is miracle makeup if you know to use it properly. What it does is cancel out any concerns you have with your complexion, to neutralize your skin tone — how nice does that sound? Ok, let’s get down to business. Whatever skin tone you are & whatever concern you have, there is a color correcting concealer to fix it.

How do I get rid of dark undereye circles, unwanted shadows, dullness, dark spots?

Light Skin Tones — Pink

Light/Medium Skin Tones — Peach

Medium Skin Tones — Purple

Dark Skin Tones — Orange

Deep Skin Tones — Red

Note: Green calms targeted, intense redness on ALL skin tones. Yellow calms allover mild redness on all skin tones.

Now what to do you guys think of color correcting concealer? Are you excited to try it out? From full-range palettes to cushion compacts now there is a way for everyone to color correct and we rounded up our favorites for you to SHOP, right here!

1 Physician Formulas Mineral Wear® Cushion Corrector+ Primer Duo SPF 20 We love this color-correcting cushion compact because it instantly color-corrects skin tone, blurring fine lines & pores and concealing visible imperfections. Plus it comes in 2 different compacts Yellow/Green & Peach/Lavender! FREE gift with purchase! Shop Now $16.99

2 Hard Candy Color Correct Expert Créme Wand This wand is a miracle worker! It corrects skin imperfections and has a flexible brush tip applicator that's soft on the skin while contouring the face! Shop Now $5

3 COVER FX Correct Click Color Corrector We're obsessed with this cream color corrector stick for on-the-go because it visibly evens skintone by neutralizing the appearance of discoloration & it's available in 6 universal shades! Shop Now $18

4 Marc Jacobs Beauty Cover(t) Stick Color Corrector How cool is this easy-to-use color corrector stick in three marbleized hues to brighten, neutralize, and conceal hyperpigmentation for an even complexion? We want it in every color! Shop Now $42

5 BECCA Backlight Targeted Colour Corrector This highly pigmented, targeted cream color corrector does it all! It neutralizes discolorations while brightening up the complexion with light-reflecting pearls. Shop Now $30

6 Yves Saint Laurent TOUCHE ECLAT Neutralizers Color correcting has never been easier with this one-click brush that allows you to perfectly target the problem zone! It instantly cancels and neutralizes color imperfections for flawless skin tone, what more could you ask for?! Shop Now $38