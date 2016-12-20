Bonnie’s Gift Guide: Great Last-Minute Gifts For Every Guy In Your Life

If the men you love are lusting over a new drill bit or a tech tool, well let the lads get them for themselves. Instead, you can indulge them with an accessory they won’t often indulge in.

For as little as $30, you can give your guys a little bit of luxury they might not go out and get for themselves. And, the bonus is that your boyfriend, your brother, or your dad will smell even better than ever. Give your guys the gift of a smooth shave with an Art of Shaving Kit, or treat one of them with the ultimate male scent with a Cartier, L’Envol de Cartier Eau de Parfum, or pamper their skin with a Lab Series set.

Take a look at these 13 great-for-your-guys last-minute gifts and shop away!

1 Maca Root Shaving Kit Say good-bye to scruff wit this Maca Root Shaving Kit, especially for men's skin! With shaving cream, a shaving brush and razor relief, this is a fabulous gift set! Shop Now $32

2 Tweezerman Essential Grooming Kit These are the must-have tools for any gentleman! Perfect to take on the road, the special man in your life with be thanking you for this high-quality grooming kit! Shop Now $30

3 Birchbox Limited Edition: Clean and Classic The ULTIMATE bro-kit! A variety of men's products, including specialty creams from Jack Black and Harry's, plus a tie and a leather wallet, makes this gift set unlike any other! It truly is everything a man needs! Shop Now $58

4 Cartier 'L'Envol de Cartier' Refillable Eau de Parfum Gift the gift of smelling good this holiday season! With wooden undertones, topped with honey notes and a musky sensation, this Cartier blend will be your lucky guy's new fave! Shop Now $132

5 ELEMIS The Gym Kit Collection For Him No more using gym products! ELEMIS offers this amazing gym kit for your man this holiday. This kit includes special formulas to revitalize muscles and keep you smelling fresh all day long! Shop Now $61

6 The Art Of Shaving Sandalwood Starter Kit Help that special guy in your life kick off the new year with a clean shave with this spectacular Art Of Shaving Starter Kit -- a must-have for any man! Shop Now $30

7 Men's Polo Blue by Ralph Lauren Perfume It doesn't have to be a blue Christmas to smell blue! One of our favorite fruity masculine scents, you can't go wrong with Men's Polo Blue by Ralph Lauren! Shop Now $54.39

8 Jack Black The Power Pack This Power Pack is perfect for any skin type and is the perfect thing to gift any lucky man in your life. The special set includes a daily cleanser, energizing scrub and moisturizer! Shop Now $49

9 Lab Series Everywhere Essentials Travel Set What do you get the man who has everything? Everything in travel size! This Lab Series must-have gives your special guy a sample of incredible creams, cleansers and more! Shop Now $35

11 Kiehl's Healthy Skin For Him The ULTIMATE gift set you don't want to miss out on! Keep your guy energized on-the-go with these travel sized Kiehl's favorites! Including Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash and “Close-Shavers” Squadron TM Smooth Glider Precision Shave Lotion, this set is an amazing price for some incredible products. Shop Now $26

12 Burberry Mini Coffret for Him Treat that special guy in your life with the gift of Burberry. In mini sizes for the man that travels, this set contains four of Burberry's most popular masculine fragrances. Shop Now $45

13 Axe Apollo Daily Fragrance This smells so good, you'll be able to spot it through the wrapping! This axe spray is the perfect for daily use and will be the ultimate holiday treat for any man! Stuff it in a stocking and you're done! Shop Now $5.30

15 Savor "HOMMES" Men's After-Shave Ritual Get your man in the habit of a clean shave with this duo! Non-drying and all-natural, this is a smart investment! Shop Now $96