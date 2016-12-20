Bonnie’s Gift Guide: Great Last-Minute Gifts For Every Guy In Your Life

If the men you love are lusting over a new drill bit or a tech tool, well let the lads get them for themselves. Instead, you can indulge them with an accessory they won’t often indulge in.
For as little as $30, you can give your guys a little bit of luxury they might not go out and get for themselves. And, the bonus is that your boyfriend, your brother, or your dad will smell even better than ever. Give your guys the gift of a smooth shave with an Art of Shaving Kit, or treat one of them with the ultimate male scent with a Cartier, L’Envol de Cartier Eau de Parfum, or pamper their skin with a Lab Series set.
Take a look at these 13 great-for-your-guys last-minute gifts and shop away!
1
Say good-bye to scruff wit this Maca Root Shaving Kit, especially for men's skin! With shaving cream, a shaving brush and razor relief, this is a fabulous gift set!
2
These are the must-have tools for any gentleman! Perfect to take on the road, the special man in your life with be thanking you for this high-quality grooming kit!
3
The ULTIMATE bro-kit! A variety of men's products, including specialty creams from Jack Black and Harry's, plus a tie and a leather wallet, makes this gift set unlike any other! It truly is everything a man needs!
4
Gift the gift of smelling good this holiday season! With wooden undertones, topped with honey notes and a musky sensation, this Cartier blend will be your lucky guy's new fave!
5
No more using gym products! ELEMIS offers this amazing gym kit for your man this holiday. This kit includes special formulas to revitalize muscles and keep you smelling fresh all day long!
6
Help that special guy in your life kick off the new year with a clean shave with this spectacular Art Of Shaving Starter Kit -- a must-have for any man!
7
It doesn't have to be a blue Christmas to smell blue! One of our favorite fruity masculine scents, you can't go wrong with Men's Polo Blue by Ralph Lauren!
8
This Power Pack is perfect for any skin type and is the perfect thing to gift any lucky man in your life. The special set includes a daily cleanser, energizing scrub and moisturizer!
9
What do you get the man who has everything? Everything in travel size! This Lab Series must-have gives your special guy a sample of incredible creams, cleansers and more!
10
With bergamot and violet vibes, this holiday scent brought to you by Tom Ford is a soon-to-be favorite in a special man's cologne collection!
11
The ULTIMATE gift set you don't want to miss out on! Keep your guy energized on-the-go with these travel sized Kiehl's favorites! Including Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash and “Close-Shavers” Squadron TM Smooth Glider Precision Shave Lotion, this set is an amazing price for some incredible products.
12
Treat that special guy in your life with the gift of Burberry. In mini sizes for the man that travels, this set contains four of Burberry's most popular masculine fragrances.
13
This smells so good, you'll be able to spot it through the wrapping! This axe spray is the perfect for daily use and will be the ultimate holiday treat for any man! Stuff it in a stocking and you're done!
14
Dove is super gentle yet moisturizing and hydrating. Perfect for your favorite guy! Bonus, it's super afforable!
15
Get your man in the habit of a clean shave with this duo! Non-drying and all-natural, this is a smart investment!
16
This handsome watch is both versatile and affordable -- the perfect last-minute find for any lucky man in your life!
17
A fab price for a fantastically-made sneaker. These are a great, thoughtful gift for any man who loves nature, hiking and the good ole outdoors!
18
This is the perfect spicy musk for your modern man! A CLEAN scent for any occasion!