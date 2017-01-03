Whether you’re hitting the slopes or simply trying to stay dry during your daily commute, we’ve got you covered with a slew of winter boots that are fashionable and functional — and, trust us, these styles are NO joke. Shop now to benefit from winter sales and free shipping, too!

Regardless of whether or not you’re a total ski bunny or prefer hibernating during the winter season, there’s no denying the fact that the season is here to stay — and the best thing you can do is be prepared! Keeping your head, hands, and feet warm will help you trap your body heat, and we always seem to struggle with finding the perfect pair of winter boots! While we want to stay warm and dry we also don’t want to sacrifice our sense of style — and with these fashionable finds you won’t have to! From faux-fur trim to silhouettes that lace-up to the knee these styles are bound to make a statement while also combating the rain, sleet, ice, and snow.

1 Cougar Zag Boots Not only are these boots warm and waterproof, but they come in three cool colorways and will look just as good on the slopes or the sidewalk.

2 EMU Australia Medlow Boot These waterproof, sheepskin-lined boots come in three colors. They're fashionable and durable, too.