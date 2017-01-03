Click to Skip Ad
Tue, January 3, 2017 4:11pm EST by 2 Comments
Whether you’re hitting the slopes or simply trying to stay dry during your daily commute, we’ve got you covered with a slew of winter boots that are fashionable and functional — and, trust us, these styles are NO joke. Shop now to benefit from winter sales and free shipping, too!

Regardless of whether or not you’re a total ski bunny or prefer hibernating during the winter season, there’s no denying the fact that the season is here to stay — and the best thing you can do is be prepared! Keeping your head, hands, and feet warm will help you trap your body heat, and we always seem to struggle with finding the perfect pair of winter boots! While we want to stay warm and dry we also don’t want to sacrifice our sense of style — and with these fashionable finds you won’t have to! From faux-fur trim to silhouettes that lace-up to the knee these styles are bound to make a statement while also combating the rain, sleet, ice, and snow.

Cougar Zag Boots

Not only are these boots warm and waterproof, but they come in three cool colorways and will look just as good on the slopes or the sidewalk. Free two-day shipping on select sizes and colors for Amazon Prime members.
$77.38 - $179.95
EMU Australia Medlow Boot

These waterproof, sheepskin-lined boots come in three colors. They're fashionable and durable, too. Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.
$167.55
Sorel WOMEN'S JOAN OF ARCTIC™ OBSIDIAN BOOT

A stylish update to the classic cold-weather staple. The Obsidian Joan of Arctic Sorel boot is made up of a waterproof full-grain leather upper nd a fluffy faux fur snow cuff. A removable recycled felt inner boot will keep your feet warm, dry, and comfy in winter conditions.
$200
Blondo 'Sasha' Waterproof Snow Boot, available at Nordstrom

These stylish, waterproof boots are 30% off! Originally 164.95, you can now score them for $109.90. Free shipping.
$109.90
Itasca Sleigh Bell Women’s Waterproof Winter Boots, available at Kohl's

Free standard shipping on orders over $75. These boots feature a 3M Thinsulate Insulation which traps and holds body heat, faux-fur trim, removable insolde and treaded sole.
$79.99

