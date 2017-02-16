What To Do When You Choose Sleep Over Washing Your Hair: Shop Dry Shampoo

I live for dry shampoo. Not only do I relish the 30 minutes of extra sleep in the morning, but I need to protect my expensive and time-consuming highlights. Dry Shampoo helps to refresh oily, smelly hair, while providing texture and volume, all without water. Shop my favorites below.



I consider myself a dry shampoo expert — I use it at least 3 days a week and have tried them ALL. A bunch of brands just released new formulas in 2017 — shop them here!

*Some of the links below are affiliate links. HollywoodLife will receive a small commission if you buy them. Thank you!

3 Aveda shampure™ dry shampoo This is a naturally derived powder that smells like the spa. It has 25 flower and plant essences like organic lavender and ylang ylang. Plus, it lasts forever. Shop Now $30

5 Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo This is one of my favorite formulas of all time -- and I've tried them all! This doesn't build up like some other dry shampoos and smells clean and fresh. Shop Now $22

6 philosophy amazing grace dry shampoo This brand new, limited edition dry shampoo is amazing. Shake can and spray 6 inches from hair, focusing on the roots. Massage scalp and you're done! Shop Now $24

7 Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam This revolutionary formula works on all hair types. It is a foam that resembles a mousse coming out of the can. Though it may appear wet on your hair at first, it magically dries, and removes oil, buildup and excess product in the process! Shop Now $28

8 No Drought Dry Shampoo This has been my go-to for years. It smells like citrus and a little goes a LONG way. Shop Now $15.95

9 Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones This ultra-fine starch won't dull hair. It comes in both dark tones and light tones, so you don't have to worry about white streaks in black hair! Shop Now $26