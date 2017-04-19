Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  • Hump Day Deals: Up To 60% Off Calvin Klein…

Hump Day Deals: Up To 60% Off Calvin Klein, BCBG, Aveeno & More Sales

Wed, April 19, 2017 8:52am EDT by 1 Comment
Hump Day Deals: Up To 60% Off Calvin Klein, BCBG, Aveeno & More Sales

Happy Hump Day, everyone! We made it halfway through the week & we’re celebrating in the best way possible — online sales! We rounded up the best deals running today & you can SHOP them all right here!

In honor of the week being halfway over, we rounded up all of the best sales running on Amazon, today only, and you can SHOP them all right here.

We rounded up the best deals running in all things fashion and beauty and you’re not going to believe how much money you can save! From luxury beauty to designer fashion brands, there’s something for everyone on this list. You have to act fast, though, because these deals are too good to last long!

What do you guys think of these deals? What will you SHOP for?

1
Rebecca Minkoff Rapture Small Shoulder Bag - 5% off

Rebecca Minkoff Rapture Small Shoulder Bag - 5% off

This fringe tassel crossbody bag is the perfect spring bag & it's 5% off so you save $5.20 & you get FREE shipping & returns!
Shop Now

$98.76
2
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara, Black Brown, 0.28 Fluid Ounce - 26% off

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara, Black Brown, 0.28 Fluid Ounce - 26% off

This is our fave drugstore mascara & the Volume Maximizing Brush thickens lashes evenly and smoothly, leaving them soft with virtually no flakes, smudges or clumps! Plus it's 26% off so you save $2.06!
Shop Now

$5.89
3
BCBGeneration Binded Contrast Maxi Dress - 50% off

BCBGeneration Binded Contrast Maxi Dress - 50% off

How stunning is this turquoise gown with a sheer maxi skirt & cutout bodice? Plus it's 50% off & you get FREE shipping & returns!
Shop Now

$37.18
4
Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer With Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf 15, 4 Oz - % off

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer With Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf 15, 4 Oz - % off

This is the best moisturizer because it's perfect for sensitive skin & it has spf! Even better, it's 9% off!
Shop Now

$12.29
5
Steve Madden Softey Flat Slide Sandal - 46% off

Steve Madden Softey Flat Slide Sandal - 46% off

Furry slides are the hottest trend & we're obsessed with them because they're adorable & comfy! Plus, they're 46% off so you save $18.21!
Shop Now

$21.74
6
dr. brandt Collagen Booster Dark Circles Away, 0.5 fl. oz. - 22% off

dr. brandt Collagen Booster Dark Circles Away, 0.5 fl. oz. - 22% off

Say goodbye to tired eyes and give them a brightening boost with this collagen-boosting, instant-brightening eye serum. Plus it's 22% off so you save $12.21 & you get FREE shipping & returns!
Shop Now

$42.99
7
Calvin Klein Jeans Ankle Skinny Jean - 42% off

Calvin Klein Jeans Ankle Skinny Jean - 42% off

These light-wash skinny jeans are the perfect pair of jeans to throw on everyday for a casual look. Plus they're 42% off so you save $29.51 & you get FREE shipping & returns!
Shop Now

$39.99
8
Qivange 12pcs Eye Brush Set, Cosmetics Eyeliner Eyeshadow Blending Brushes - 73% off

Qivange 12pcs Eye Brush Set, Cosmetics Eyeliner Eyeshadow Blending Brushes - 73% off

This makeup brush set includes every single brush you'll ever need, plus the kit is 73% off so you save $30!
Shop Now

$10.99
ad