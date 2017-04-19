Hump Day Deals: Up To 60% Off Calvin Klein, BCBG, Aveeno & More Sales

Happy Hump Day, everyone! We made it halfway through the week & we’re celebrating in the best way possible — online sales! We rounded up the best deals running today & you can SHOP them all right here!
In honor of the week being halfway over, we rounded up all of the best sales running on Amazon, today only, and you can SHOP them all right here.
We rounded up the best deals running in all things fashion and beauty and you’re not going to believe how much money you can save! From luxury beauty to designer fashion brands, there’s something for everyone on this list. You have to act fast, though, because these deals are too good to last long!
What do you guys think of these deals? What will you SHOP for?
1
This fringe tassel crossbody bag is the perfect spring bag & it's 5% off so you save $5.20 & you get FREE shipping & returns!
2
This is our fave drugstore mascara & the Volume Maximizing Brush thickens lashes evenly and smoothly, leaving them soft with virtually no flakes, smudges or clumps! Plus it's 26% off so you save $2.06!
3
How stunning is this turquoise gown with a sheer maxi skirt & cutout bodice? Plus it's 50% off & you get FREE shipping & returns!
4
This is the best moisturizer because it's perfect for sensitive skin & it has spf! Even better, it's 9% off!
5
Furry slides are the hottest trend & we're obsessed with them because they're adorable & comfy! Plus, they're 46% off so you save $18.21!
6
Say goodbye to tired eyes and give them a brightening boost with this collagen-boosting, instant-brightening eye serum. Plus it's 22% off so you save $12.21 & you get FREE shipping & returns!
7
These light-wash skinny jeans are the perfect pair of jeans to throw on everyday for a casual look. Plus they're 42% off so you save $29.51 & you get FREE shipping & returns!
8
This makeup brush set includes every single brush you'll ever need, plus the kit is 73% off so you save $30!