Deals Of The Day: Up To 70% BooHoo, Sephora, American Eagle & More Sales

We’re only a day away from Friday and we are getting ready for the weekend by shopping online sales all day long! Some of our fave brands are running amazing deals & you can SHOP them all right here.

Even though the week started out rainy and gloomy, we’re finally seeing signs of Spring! So, in honor of the new Spring season and us being just a day away from the weekend, we rounded up all of the best sales running from our favorite online retailers.

We hand-picked all of the best deals from our favorite brands like Sephora, BooHoo, and so much more, and you won’t believe how much money you can save! We made sure to include all of the best deals where you get the most bang for your buck, but you have to act fast because they’re running today, only!

What do you guys think of these sales? What will you SHOP for?

1 Nordstrom - FREE Gift With Purchase Receive a FREE cosmetics bag and deluxe samples of Bronzing Powder in Medium (0.09 oz.), beach Eau de Parfum (0.05 oz.) and High Shimmer Lip Gloss in Bellini (0.67 oz.) with your $100 Bobbi Brown purchase. A $35 value. Online and in U.S. stores. FREE shipping! Shop Now

2 Missguided - 50% off Everything on Missguided is 50% off with the code: foreals & you get a 30% student discount! Shop Now

3 Macy's - 60% off Macy's is running their 'Lowest Prices Of The Season' sale and you can save up to 60% off top beauty brands FREE shipping! Shop Now

5 Sephora - 50% off Sephora is running an amazing sale where you can save up to 50% off top beauty brands like Urban Decay, Smashbox & more, plus you get 3 FREE samples with any purchase! Shop Now

6 American Eagle - BOGO 50% off At American Eagle Outfitters, they're running an amazing promo: BUY ONE GET ONE 50% OFF ALL JEANS & SHORTS -- plus FREE 2-day shipping! Shop Now

7 Ulta - 21 Days Of Beauty Ulta Cosmetics is finally running their 21 Days of Beauty Sale & today's deal is amazing -- you get 50% off BENEFIT COSMETICS They're Real! Tinted Lash Primer, plus a FREE gift with purchase! Shop Now