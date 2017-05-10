Click to Skip Ad
Hump Day Deals: Up To 60% Off Marc Jacobs, GUESS, Matrix & More Sales

Wed, May 10, 2017 11:22am EDT by 2 Comments
Happy Hump Day! In celebration of getting halfway through the week, we rounded up all of the best deals running on Amazon, today only & you can SHOP them all right here!

Amazon is running so many fabulous sales and deals in all things fashion and beauty. Plus, Mother’s Day is this weekend, so they’re running last minute Mother’s Day gift promos where you can save up to 60% off top brands for Mom!

We did the honors of skimming through all of the deals running today, May 10th, to provide you with a master list of all the best sales that you can SHOP for, right now!

What do you guys think of these deals? What will you SHOP for?

1
Amazon Collection 18k Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver Mama Bear Necklace, 18" - 39% off

There's still time to get Mom a Mother's Day Gift & how cute is this little gold necklace that says mama bear?! Plus it's 39% off & you get FREE returns!
Shop Now

$10.99
2
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau-de-toilette Spray for Women - 49% off

Finally, one of our all-time favorite fragrances is on sale! It's 49% off so you save $36.40 & you get FREE shipping & returns!
Shop Now

$38.60
3

GUESS Liya Satchel - 48% off

This silver satchel is a summer must-have purse either for yourself, or gift it to your Mom for Mother's Day! Plus it's 48% off so you save $55.01 & you get FREE shipping & returns!
Shop Now

$59.99
4
Matrix Biolage Colorlast Shampoo & Conditioner Duo - 37% off

We love this shampoo & conditioner duo because it helps prolong color vibrancy. Even better, it's 37% off so you save $12.90!
Shop Now

$22.10
5
Anne Klein Gold-Tone Tortoise Shell Plastic Bracelet Watch - 50% off

This tortoise Anne Klein bracelet watch is the perfect gift for your Mom for Mother's Day & it's currently 50% off so you save $32.32 & you get FREE shipping & returns!
Shop Now

$32.68
6
bliss Lemon + Sage Sinkside Six-Pack - 36% off

If you're heading on vacation this summer, then this travel kit is essential because it has every bath, body and skincare formulas that you love from Bliss! Plus it's 36% off so you save $10!
Shop Now

$18.03
7
Sam Edelman Yaro Dress Sandal - 54% off

These silver ankle-strap sandals are a wardrobe staple because you can wear them with absolutely any outfit, plus they're 54% off so you save $65.01 & you get FREE shipping & returns!
Shop Now

$54.99

