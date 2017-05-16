Deals Of The Day: Up To 60% Off Marc Jacobs, Steve Madden & More Sales

In honor of the sun being out & the weather starting to get super warm, we rounded up the best deals running online today that you can SHOP for, right here!
There are so many amazing sales running on Amazon, today only, so we skimmed through all of the fashion and beauty deals to provide you with a master list of the best bargains where you get the most bang for your buck. From luxury fragrance to designer shoes, there’s something for everyone on this list and you can SHOP all of these deals, right here!
What do you guys think of these deals? Which ones will you SHOP for?
1
Daisy is one of our all-time favorite fragrances and it's perfect for spring & summer! Plus it's 50% off so you save $40 & get FREE shipping & returns!
2
How amazing are these multi-colored slide sandals!? They're perfect for everyday, plus they're 30% off so you save $25.96 & you get FREE shipping & returns!
3
This eyeshadow trio has all the most amazing colors and you're going to be obsessed! Plus it's 20% off!
4
This is the ultimate desk-to-dinner spring dress, plus it's 52% off so you save a whopping $103.25 & you get FREE shipping & returns!
5
This is our favorite drugstore mascara & it's currently on sale for 24% off -- how amazing is that!?
6
This is the ultimate beach bag and we're obsessed! The multi-colored tassels are absolutely amazing and we're going to use this every single day! Plus it's 49% off so you save $39 & FREE shipping & returns!
7
This sunscreen is a must-have for every day in the summer! Plus it's 52% off so you save $6.29!
8
Is this not the prettiest spring dress?! We're obsessed with it plus it's 43% off so you save $34.51 & you get FREE shipping & returns!