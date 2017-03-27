Deals Of The Day: Up To 60% Off Sephora, American Eagle & More Amazing Sales

Happy Monday everyone! Even though it is a muggy & gloomy Monday, we are about to brighten up your day because some of our favorite fashion & beauty brands are running amazing deals & you can SHOP them all right here!

From Sephora to Topshop, Nordstrom, and so much more, some of our fave brands have amazing sales where you can save up to 60% off top brands. So, we did the honors of skimming through all of the sales running to provide you with the best deals where you get the most bang for your buck.

1 Missguided - 50% off At Missguided, you get 50% off 1000s of selected lines when you use the code: goodtimes - plus you get a 30% student discount! Shop Now

2 Sephora - 60% off At Sephora, you save up to 60% off top makeup brands like Urban Decay, Smashbox & so much more! Plus you get 3 FREE samples with any purchase! Shop Now

3 BooHoo - 70% off BooHoo is running an amazing sale where you get 70% off everything on the site, plus an additional 20% off -- how amazing is that!? Shop Now

4 Nordstrom - FREE Gift With Purchase Receive a FREE Clinique cosmetics bag and deluxe samples of Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm (0.5 oz.) and High Impact Mascara in Black (0.14 oz.) with your $50 Clinique purchase. Online only. FREE shipping & returns! Shop Now

5 Topshop - 50% off Everything on sale at Topshop is 50% off, plus you get FREE shipping & returns! What more could you ask for?! Shop Now

6 Macy's - 60% off At Macy's you can save up to 60% off top makeup and beauty brands like Bobbi Brown, plus FREE shipping on all beauty orders! Shop Now

7 American Eagle - 50% off American Eagle is running an amazing Spring Break promo where you BUY ONE GET ONE 50% OFF ALL JEANS & SHORTS, plus FREE shipping on orders over $50. Shop Now