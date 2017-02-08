Deals Of The Day — Up To 80% Off Kate Spade, Burberry, Garnier, & More Sales

Click to Skip Ad
Wed, February 8, 2017 10:13am EST by 1 Comment
Happy Hump Day! In honor of the weekend quickly approaching, we decided to get you through the rest of the week in the best way possible — sales! We rounded up the best deals running on Amazon and you can SHOP them all here!

We are so excited that it’s almost the weekend but we can expect a huge snowfall so what’s better than being cooped up in your house with a ton of sales to shop?

Thankfully, Amazon is running incredible deals on all things fashion and beauty. We skimmed through all of the sales running and hand-picked the best bargains where you get the most bang for your buck and you can SHOP them all here!

What do you guys think of these fabulous sales? What will you SHOP for?

Matto Professional Makeup Eye Brush Set Eyeshadow Brushes - 67% off

We are obsessed with this 8-Piece brush set because it has everything you want & need, plus, it's 67% off so you save $12!
$5.99
Vince Camuto Dallan Dress Pump - 55% off

How amazing are these suede pumps?! We love the chunky heel because it makes it perfect for every day, plus the lace-up detail is amazing! Even better, it's 55% off so you save $71.50!
$57.50
Vichy - FREE Gift with Purchase

You get a FREE Vichy gift with any purchase of Vichy qualifying items & then you'll see gift added to cart automatically and cost of gift deducted at checkout!
Kensie Scattered Floral Brocade Dress - 14% off

How gorgeous is the black and white floral brocade dress? We love the high mock neck, plus it's 14% off!
$36.99
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Cleanser & Makeup Remover - 23% off

This is the greatest invention ever. We are obsessed with this Garnier micellar water it's perfect to take off your makeup or wash your face in the morning! Plus, it's 23% off
$6.96
Kate Spade New York Pear Shape Mini Clear Pendant Necklace - 34% off

This gorgeous Kate Spade necklace features a 16" + 3" Extender and is the most perfect Valentine's Day gift, plus, it's 34% off so you save $23.02!
$44.98
Olay Regenerist Luminous Tone Perfecting Cream - 47% off

This Olay cream is an absolute must in your skincare routine -- it is so amazing! Plus, it's 47% off, so you save $11.42!
$13.09
Aldo Acciarella Cross Body Handbag - 48% off

Is this not the cutest cross-body bag you have ever seen?! The fact that it's a cube bedazzled in gems is amazing & it's 48% off so you save $21.38!
$23.62
