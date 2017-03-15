‘Beauty & The Beast’ Inspired Mani: Shop Nail Collections Designed For The Movie

If you’re as excited as we are about Emma Watson’s upcoming role as Belle in her upcoming film, ‘Beauty And The Beast,’ then you’re in luck. Three of our nail polish brands created limited edition collections inspired by the movie & you can SHOP them all right here!

Thanks to Red Carpet Manicure, now you can get in on all the buzz of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ with the Red Carpet Manicure limited-edition Beauty & the Beast Gel Polish Pro Kit and six exclusive LED Beauty & The Beast Gel Polish Colors in the iconic category leading Red Carpet Manicure three-step LED light activated formula. The collection consists of these amazing polishes: Belle-ieve In Love – A pale pink crème, Plumetiquette – A lavender crème, Enchanted Rose – A brick red fine glitter, My Beast Friend – A blue crème, Lumiere The Night – A French linen crème

Plus, Gelish MINI and Morgan Taylor also introduced their Beauty and the Beast 2017 collections. In correlation with Walt Disney Pictures’ release of the live-action film, Beauty and the Beast, the collection is filled with dreamy shades in red pearls and pink and baby blue crèmes. This whimsical collection will make the wearer feel like the Belle at any ball!

Danny Haile, CEO and Founder of Gelish and Morgan Taylor Lacquer, said in a statement, “It’s extremely wonderful to collaborate with Disney again and create this collection for the Beauty and the Beast live-action movie. We wanted to be honorable guests of this beloved and classic story by developing colors that reflect the beauty that comes from within.”

The seven new enchanted shade are: The Last Petal – Red Pearl, Be Our Guest – Pink Crème, Plumette With Excitement – Pale Pink Crème, Gaston And On And On – Baby Blue Crème, Days In The Sun – Yellow, Potts Of Tea – Alabaster, and Enchanted Patina – Specialty Patina Overlay Coat (*not available in Gelish MINI). What do you guys think of all these nail polishes — will you SHOP them?

2 Morgan Taylor Beauty and The Beast Duo We're obsessed with Morgan Taylor's Beauty and The Beast collection in collaboration with Walt Disney Studios. This duo includes two shades from this collection, The Last Petal and Be Our Guest. Shop Now $16