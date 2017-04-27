Beachy Waves: 10 Surf Sprays That Will Give You Khloe Kardashian’s Mermaid Hair

Everyone knows the sun, sand & wind add amazing texture & volume to your hair, leaving it in perfect waves. Luckily, if you want sexy beach waves like Khloe Kardashian, without actually traveling there, we rounded up our fave salt sprays that will give you flawless mermaid hair!

Khloe Kardashian always has the most perfect beachy waves and now you can too. We rounded up our fave salt sprays that give you mermaid locks without ever stepping foot outside of NYC. All you need to do is spritz the salt spray in your hair — wet or dry — scrunch it up with your hands, and you are ready to go.

Since the sun has yet to shine, we rounded up our fave products that will give you the sexy, soft, breezy look that you love from the beach, without the drying, damaging effects of seawater — what more could you ask for?

What do you guys think of beachy waves? Will you SHOP these salt sprays to get the sexy look?

1 R+Co Rockaway Salt Spray, 4.2 Fl Oz Rockaway is the closest you’ll get to replicating fresh out of the ocean waves without ever stepping foot out of the concrete jungle. Shop Now $25

2 ALTERNA Haircare Bamboo Beach Ocean Waves Tousled Texture Spray We're obsessed with this summer texturizing spray that creates wavy texture, volume, and weightless moisture—and leaves hair traced with an exotic, decadent mango coconut scent. 3 FREE samples with any purchase! Shop Now $22

4 Moroccanoil Beach Wave Mousse How cool is thisno-salt, sea salt mousse that’s infused with argan oil to create texturized, beachy waves any time of the year! 3 FREE samples with any purchase! Shop Now $11

5 OUAI Wave Spray The OUAI Wave Spray is a cult favorite because it's created by Kardashian hairstylist, Jen Atkin and it works wonders -- take Khloe's Kardashian's hair as proof! FREE 2 day shipping! Shop Now $26

6 Drybar 'Mai Tai Spritzer' Sea Salt Spray Mai Tai Spritzer adds soft, beachy waves to your hair for a breezy look without the drying, damaging effects of seawater. FREE shipping & a FREE gift with purchase! Shop Now $25

9 Oribe Matte Waves Texture Lotion We love Matte Waves because it's a lotion instead of a spray & coaxes matte-textured piecey-ness out of even the finest hair, adding grip to styles and a beachy allure. Plus, it heals damaged hair by moisturizing & thickening strands! FREE shipping & returns! Shop Now $42