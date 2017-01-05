Shakira’s Trainer Launches Workout Wear Line At Target: Shop For Under $40

If your 2017 resolution is to hit the gym more, celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser’s fitness line is just what you need. The affordable, limited-edition workout wear features everything you need for whatever workout you choose, from leggings and sports bras to sweatshirts and cute tank tops. Click ahead to shop it now!

Anna Kaiser‘s dance-cardio workouts are the go-to fitness method for her celebrity clients like Shakira, Kelly Ripa and model Karlie Kloss. Now, she teamed up with C9 by Champion and Target to create a line of workout wear to suit any exercise preference all under $40.

Anna, who recently gave birth herself, made sure to create a completely inclusive line with maternity and plus-size options in every design.

Shop our top picks, below, and check out the whole collection at Target!