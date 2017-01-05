Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  • Shakira’s Trainer Launches Workout Wear Line…

Shakira’s Trainer Launches Workout Wear Line At Target: Shop For Under $40

Thu, January 5, 2017 1:12pm EST by 1 Comment
Shakira’s Trainer Launches Workout Wear Line At Target: Shop For Under $40

If your 2017 resolution is to hit the gym more, celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser’s fitness line is just what you need. The affordable, limited-edition workout wear features everything you need for whatever workout you choose, from leggings and sports bras to sweatshirts and cute tank tops. Click ahead to shop it now!

Anna Kaiser‘s dance-cardio workouts are the go-to fitness method for her celebrity clients like Shakira, Kelly Ripa and model Karlie Kloss. Now, she teamed up with C9 by Champion and Target to create a line of workout wear to suit any exercise preference all under $40.

Anna, who recently gave birth herself, made sure to create a completely inclusive line with maternity and plus-size options in every design.

Shop our top picks, below, and check out the whole collection at Target!

1

Anna Kaiser for C9 Champion Women's Mesh Insert Leggings

These stretch leggings make running errands post-workout look cool thanks to mesh inserts.
Shop Now

$39.99
2

Anna Kaiser for C9 Champion Maternity Mesh Pieced Tank Top

Designed to fit pregnant women, this cute tank features Anna's 'Cardio Is My Happy Hour' saying and is available in regular and plus-sizes, too.
Shop Now

$21.99
3

Anna Kaiser for C9 Champion Strappy Back Sports Bra

No matter what your workout of choice, a good sports bra is a must. That's why Anna designed several stylish options (this strappy back included) to choose from.
Shop Now

$19.99
4

Anna Kaiser for C9 Champion Plus-Size Graphic Sweatshirt

This cotton long-sleeve crew neck sweatshirt is so comfy you'll want to wear it around the house, too.
Shop Now

$26.99
5

Anna Kaiser for C9 Champion Layered Shorts

These shorts provide extra coverage during your workout thanks to the stretch inner short lining.
Shop Now

$19.99
6

Anna Kaiser for C9 Champion Graphic Sweatpant

Anna gave her joggers an upgrade by printing 'Gym Hair Don't Care' along the lower right leg.
Shop Now

$27.99

More Health & Fitness:

Kate Beckinsale, 43, Reveals Secret To Flat Abs & Flaunts Toned Tummy On 'SHAPE'
Karlie Kloss Named Face Of Adidas Women's Training: Flaunts Toned Abs In Campaign
Julianne Hough's 6 Pack Abs & Lean Legs: Exactly What She Eats In Day -- Copy Her Diet