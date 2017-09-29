Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Disappointed & Frustrated’ After ‘Sex and the City 3’ Gets Cancelled

We’re happy to know we aren’t the only ones disappointed about the ‘Sex and the City 3’ cancellation! Sarah Jessica Parker is also ‘frustrated’ with this heartbreaking new development.

As you probably already know, Sex and the City fans experienced some severe heartbreak on Sept. 28, upon learning that, yes, there was a third movie in early production but unfortunately, it has now been cancelled. Talk about a whirlwind of emotions! SATC star Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed the news in a tweet yesterday, and many people speculated that co-star Kim Cattrall‘s crazy demands were to blame, as a previous report had suggested. “Sarah is disappointed and frustrated that another SATC movie is being held up from rolling into production,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “SATC has given Sarah an amazing life with so many wonderful fans. She wants to deliver for the fans and give them what they are dying to see.” We certainly want Sarah to deliver too! See Carrie Bradshaw’s amazing style on ‘Sex and the City’ here!

After the news of the cancellation emerged, we couldn’t help but wonder if some drama between co-stars was to blame. Our source tells us, “Sarah is trying not to get involved in whatever disputes or demands that may be slowing down production. She is ready, willing and eager to work again with her amazing co-stars so she hopes that all differences get resolved quickly so everyone can move on and get back to work making great movies.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to SJP’s rep for further information, but they are not commenting at this time.

Unfortunately, SATC wouldn’t be the same without all four of the ladies. Maybe it’s better to have nothing at all than a lackluster second sequel?

