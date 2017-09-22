Mimi Faust Reveals Heartbreak Of Catching BF Cheating With Her Friend: Calling Out Stevie J?

In this EXCLUSIVE clip from ‘Couple’s Court With the Cutlers,’ Mimi Faust opens up about an ex being unfaithful WITH one of her friends. It’s a heartbreaking story, and we can’t help but wonder if she’s referring to Stevie J…

Mimi Faust is a expert witness on the upcoming episode of Couple’s Court With The Cutlers, giving her input in regards to a woman who believes her boyfriend and best friend are having an affair. It turns out, this is something the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star has gone through herself, and she dishes all about it in this clip given to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It was terrible,” she admits. “He had her in his phone under a different name, and the person is calling in the middle of the night. I’m like, ‘Why is your phone ringing at four or five in the morning?’ And he’d be like, ‘Oh, it’s my homeboy from the studio.’ It was just crazy.”

She also added that, once she found out the truth, it felt like she “swallowed a cinderblock.” Ouch! Of course, one of Mimi’s most high profile relationships was with producer Stevie J, with whom she shares a daughter named Eva, 7. Could that be the person she was referring to on the show!? The pair’s relationship has been a major storyline on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta since season one, mostly in terms of their love triangle with Joseline Hernandez. Stevie and Joseline have dated on and off since 2013, an welcomed their own daughter, Bonnie Bella, in Dec. 2016. However, they’re currently broken up and NOT in a good place.

Check out our clip of Mimi on Couple’s Court with the Cutlers above, and make sure to tune into the full episode on Sept. 22. The show features married couple, Dana and Keith Cutler, presiding over a courtroom together and tackling relationship disputes.

